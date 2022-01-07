Prime Minister Imran calls PTI government’s mandate “economic success” – Pakistan





Despite a growing current account deficit and a historic depreciation of the currency, Prime Minister Imran Khan called his three years of government an “economic success story”.

Chairing a Macroeconomic Advisory Group meeting in Islamabad on Friday, Khan said the three years of government is an economic achievement as the government inherited huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions. , a less competitive business environment and a lack of incentives for the private sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that despite the worst balance of payments crisis in Pakistan’s history in 2018, the economic hardships due to Covid-19, high commodity prices in the global market and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan having a direct impact and indirect on Pakistan, growth is still expected to be above 4%, which is a huge achievement.

The Prime Minister’s statements contrast sharply with the broader economic sentiment that was affected by the rupee which experienced one of its worst years in 2021, as the current account widened due to a bill from high import. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also declined to less than $ 18 billion recently.

The widening current account deficit has added to the pressure on the Pakistani rupee, which has lost 14% of its value against the US dollar since its last peak in May 2021.

Pakistan’s trade deficit also reached $ 25 billion in the first half (July-December) of fiscal year 2021-22, compared to $ 12.363 billion in the corresponding period of 2020-21, Pakistan reported. Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weakening rupee has also exacerbated inflation in the country, which reached 12.3% in December 2021, near its highest level in two years. The double-digit inflation rate also prompted the SBP to raise the interest rate to 9.75%, up 275bp from September last year.

Meanwhile, the meeting gave a comprehensive overview of the overall economic situation of the country.

The meeting was informed that strong economic stabilization measures have been taken, resulting in high growth compared to all countries in the region.

It was reported at the meeting that exports increased by 25%, tax revenue reached a record high with an increase of 38% and remittances also increased by 27%.

In addition, the agricultural sector recorded record incomes, high profits of Rs 950 billion were recorded by industries, IT sector boom due to government policies, monthly circular debt reduction after IPP tariff agreements successful.

The story was first published in Business Recorder on January 7, 2022.

