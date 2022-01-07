The tragic irony of Trump’s pitiful response to Biden





President Joe Biden usually says very little about his predecessor, he simply referred to Donald Trump as “the other guy,” but the Democrat made a pretty dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack. The outgoing President delivered a detailed condemnation of the Republican’s anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump’s war on reality has had on our democracy.

The former defeated president did not take it well.

Trump was apparently following on television, and while he was banned from social media for uncontrollably and dangerously lying, the Republican released a series of press releases yesterday morning, the first of which insisted, among other things, on the fact that the United States is not more energy independent, has corrupt elections and has seen its international standing deteriorate.

It was quickly followed by another statement in which he falsely stated that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged”. He repeated the ridiculous claim in a follow-up statement. Finally, we were treated to this gem, in which Trump accused Democrats of trying to “stop the peaceful transfer” of power, claimed there was new evidence Georgia was selling ballots for $ 10 and reiterated his twisted belief that “the real insurgency” was the election.

Let’s not miss the forest for the trees: Biden told Americans, “The former President of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He did it because he values ​​power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than the interests of his country and the interests of America, and because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. “

And as the President was making those comments, Trump responded to the accusations of lying … by lying even more. The Republican might as well have issued a statement saying, “Biden is clearly right.”

Adding to the tragic irony, one of Trump’s many missives said:

Biden … used my name today to try to further divide America … Democrats want to make this January 6 day their own so they can stir up fears and divide America.

A year ago yesterday, the then president urged his supporters to “fight much harder” against “bad people” and to “show strength” on Capitol Hill. “You will never take back our country with weakness,” he added. “You have to show strength.” A deadly insurrectional riot soon ensued.

A year to the day, this same guy accuses his successor of having delivered a speech on January 6 intended to “divide America”.

But unbelievable as it is to see Trump flaunt his strained relationship with reality, which is even more astonishing than the messages he shared with the press, are the messages he shared with potential donors. NBC News reported yesterday:

As Biden slammed Trump from the Capitol, the former president sent a fundraising email to his supporters, offering a chance to meet him and have a photo taken at his January 15 rally in Florence, Ariz. …. In the fundraising pitch, Trump offered to take the winning donor and a friend to Florence and pay for their hotel accommodation. Florence is in Pinal County, where Trump won 58% of the vote against 40% for Biden in 2020.

In other words, as the outgoing president exposed Trump’s lies, the former president asked his supporters to reward him with money.

Recent history suggests the ploy will work: Trump’s political operation has over $ 100 million in the bank, thanks to the generosity of Americans who don’t know or care that the Republican continues to cheat on them .

