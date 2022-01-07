China clearly wants to push for unification (report)





A CHINA:

The CCP will rely more on supporters of the 1992 consensus and anti-independence supporters to advance its unification agenda, according to a MAC report. By Chen Yu-fu / Journalist

The Chinese government would take tougher measures to promote cross-strait unification while putting more pressure on supporters of the so-called 1992 consensus, according to a report commissioned by the Continental Affairs Council (MAC). Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ speech on the 40th anniversary of the Message to Compatriots in Taiwan on Jan. 2, 2019, can be seen as the clearest statement of Beijing’s strategy on cross-strait affairs, according to the report. His speech was followed by a number of significant events, including the start of anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong in 2019, the re-election of President Tsai Ing-wens () in 2020, Beijing’s enactment of the law. on national security in Hong Kong and the former United States. President Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policy towards Taiwan continued to adhere to Xis’ five-point instructions, he said. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times Under the five points of Xis, the main goal is to promote the unification of Taiwan with China, according to the report. To achieve peaceful unification, Beijing needs the help of supporters of the 1992 consensus and those who oppose Taiwan’s independence, as they can help promote democratic negotiations for unification between the two. shores, he said. The 1992 consensus, a term former Continental Affairs Council chairman Su Chi () admitted in 2006 to having coined in 2000 refers to a tacit agreement between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the CCP that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait recognize that there is a China, with each side having their own interpretation of what China means. If the peaceful approach fails and outside forces intervene, Beijing would opt for forced unification, he said. China will use both carrot-and-stick approaches simultaneously, rather than two separate stages, according to the report. For Beijing, there is no place to oppose Taiwan’s independence without supporting unification, he said. These tactics are aimed at forcing Taiwan into a dilemma of peaceful confrontation, which means Beijing would not allow Taiwan any other option if it rejects unification, he said. The report also predicted that the CCP would take the following steps: force opponents of Taiwan independence and supporters of the 1992 consensus to clarify their support for cross-strait unification; devote more effort to criticizing the democratic values ​​of the West; interfere with Taiwan’s democratic operations; and strengthen control over freedom of expression, he said. The CCP would apply united front tactics to influencers of Taiwanese relations, such as Taiwanese businessmen or foreigners, and force them to declare their objection to Taiwan’s independence and support the unification between the two shores, did he declare. This year, the CPC will seek to define cross-strait relations more clearly and unilaterally and make more efforts to promote cross-strait unification in accordance with the Xis’ instructions, according to the report.

