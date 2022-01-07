Narendra Modi unveils new Rs 530 crore-built Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute campus in Kolkata





According to a statement from the PMO, the second CNCI campus was built in line with the “Prime Minister’s vision to expand and modernize health facilities in all regions of the country”

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, who thanked the Prime Minister for inviting her to the event, said the CNCI institute held a special place for her given that her university days were spent in the surrounding area. . ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second campus of the National Cancer Institute of Chittaranjan (CNCI) in Calcutta on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The second CNCI campus was built in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to expand and modernize health facilities in all regions of the country. CNCI was facing a high load of cancer patients and a need for expansion had been felt for some time. . This need will be met through the second campus, ”said a statement issued by the PMO. CNCI’s second campus was built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, of which around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in a ratio of 75:25 . West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute. pic.twitter.com/f1DSWmavmC ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022 “The campus is a comprehensive 460-bed cancer center with state-of-the-art infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care,” the statement said. It is equipped with modern facilities such as nuclear medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice scanner, radiotherapy unit, endoscopy room, modern brachytherapy units, etc. The campus will also function as an advanced cancer research center and will provide comprehensive care services to cancer patients, especially those in the eastern and northeastern regions of the country. The West Bengal chief minister, who thanked the prime minister for inviting her to the event, said the institute held a special place for her given that her university days were spent nearby. Speaking to Twitter, Modi said a day ago that the CNCI campus inauguration program will take place at 1 p.m. “This institute will increase health capacity in eastern India and the northeast,” he tweeted. Efforts are underway to establish a medical school in each district, 19 national cancer institutes and 20 tertiary cancer centers, he said. “We are going to produce more doctors in the next 10 years than in the last 70 years,” he said. An autonomous body reporting to the Center, the CNCI is to date the only cancer hospital managed by the government in Bengal. Launched in 1950, the existing CNCI center in Hazra has come under tremendous pressure due to the increasing patient load. Mamata Banerjee, in her speech, said that the state government has spent 25% of the costs incurred for the establishment of the National Cancer Institute of Chittaranjan and that it will also bear the recurrent expenditure of 71 crore of Rs. The West Bengal government, she said, had provided 11 acres of land to the institute. An expansion plan for a new campus in Tollygunge, which had been drawn up in 2005, had to be abandoned due to lack of suitable land. The proposal for the Rajarhat unit was made in 2008. The pandemic delayed the inauguration of the new campus spread over 10 acres of land. With contributions from agencies Read allRecent news,New Trends,Cricket news,Bollywood News,

