Boris Johnson attacks anti-vaccines for ‘mumbo jumbo’, accepts NHS under ‘enormous pressure’ on Omicron

ITV News visits Royal Derby Hospital, where staff are trying to cope with 13% of the workforce sick, correspondent Romilly Weeks reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on anti-vaccines, accusing them of spreading “complete gibberish” on social media.

It comes as he admitted the Omicron variant of Covid put it on NHS under “enormous pressure” after critical incidents were reported to 17.5% of UK hospital trusts.

But the prime minister denied that the health service does not have enough staff to deal with the pressures it faces.

During a visit to a vaccination center in Moulton Park, Northampton, Mr Johnson said: ‘What a tragedy that we have all this pressure on the NHS, all the hardships our doctors and nurses are having, and you have people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination.

“They are totally wrong and I think it is time that I, the government, challenged them on what they are doing.

“This is absolutely false, this is totally counterproductive and what they post on social media is complete gibberish.”

More than a fifth of adults in parts of England have not received a first dose of the vaccine. But the prime minister said a voluntary approach to vaccination will remain, while other European countries opt for “coercion”.

He said of his anti-vaccine comments: You’ve never heard me say this before, because I think it’s important that we have a voluntary approach in this country and we’re going to keep a voluntary approach. .

It is estimated that 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not received a first dose, and more than six million people do not receive a double injection.

Romilly Weeks explains UK government’s stance on anti-vaccines as unvaccinated Covid patients in hospital put pressure on NHS

NHS England weekly estimates, released Thursday, show that as of January 2, less than 80% of adults in five regions had received a first dose: Westminster (73.9%), Camden (74.0%), Islington ( 78.0%), Nottingham (79.0%) and Coventry (79.9%).

It is estimated that less than half of adults in some of the larger cities of Liverpool (49.1%), Birmingham (46.9%), Manchester (45.7%) and Nottingham (42.8%) have taken their third dose.

Newham in London is the area with the lowest booster and third dose use among all adults (38.5%), followed by the London Boroughs of Tower Hamlets (38.6%), Barking & Dagenham (39.2 %) and Westminster (40.3%).

There are several reasons why people do not get vaccinated, including reluctance to be vaccinated, medical exemptions, and millions of people who have recently contracted coronavirus will not be able to receive a booster until 28 days after they test positive. .

Boris Johnson has agreed that Omicron is putting the NHS under “enormous pressure”

Mr Johnson said: ‘We’re going to get over that, this Omicron wave is putting enormous pressure on the NHS. The difference, of course, is that it’s softer.

“The pressures on hospitals are clear. What we need to do is give the NHS all the help it can get throughout the next period, with all the system simplifications, moving staff from hospital to hospital. another, in any way possible, staff, but also making sure that people who may get sick get vaccinated first. ”

But, when asked why he was allowing the NHS to tackle the latest wave without enough staff, the Prime Minister hit back: “That is not true.”

Health officials have warned of a “staff crisis”, with large numbers of self-isolates in dozens of hospital trusts, but ministers defended the plan to “weather” the latest wave of coronavirus without no new restrictions.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitted there are “very real pressures” facing health services, but insisted that Plan B is the “right approach”.

He said critical incidents – the highest alert level in the NHS – have been reported in 24 trusts, indicating that priority services cannot be delivered safely.

The NHS Confederation said a number of hospitals were reporting up to 10% of staff either in self-isolation due to Covid or on sick leave for other reasons.

By declaring an internal critical incident, hospital trusts can get help from neighboring hospitals and other NHS trusts, while strengthening cooperation between health centers.

Mr Shapps said: It’s not entirely unusual for hospitals to become critical during the winter with things like the flu pandemic. But there are very real pressures that I absolutely recognize.

He defended the government’s decision to go no further than Plan B restrictions for England – despite pressure on the NHS and decentralized nations putting in place tougher measures in response to the Omicron spread .

We are always trying to find the right compromise to go too far in blocking restrictions, let’s face it, they have a lot of costs involved, he added.

Again, not wanting our hospitals to be invaded. This is where I think Plan B has proven to be the right approach so far.

What is the situation in English hospitals? Grant Shapps explains:

In comments first made to the Guardian, NHS Confederation Director General Matthew Taylor said: Premiers are trying to reassure the public that the NHS not overwhelmed will not match the experience of staff working in parts of the NHS.

It comes as government figures showed a total of 17,276 people were hospitalized in the UK with Covid-19 as of January 4, up 58% week-over-week.

This is the highest figure since February 19 of last year, although it is well below the peak of almost 40,000 in January 2021.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson admitted that more than 20 NHS trusts had declared a critical incident, but insisted it was not a good indicator of the pressures on the health services .

Listen to the ITV News Covid podcast

In the Commons, Boris Johnson said hospital admissions were doubling about every nine days and seeing the fastest growing Covid cases we’ve ever seen.

Cases were doubling every week among those over 60, he added.

But he said Plan B measures, including wider use of face masks and advice for working from home, were helping to ease the Omicron wave, slowing the spread, easing pressure on the NHS and saving time for the recall campaign to take effect.

However, Mr. Taylor called on the government to go further.

He said: The government must now do all it can to mobilize more staff and other resources to get the NHS through this extremely difficult time.

‘Everyone’s like zombies’: NHS staff reduced to tears by Covid shortages – watch ITV News North of England Reporter Hannah Miller report

He said an announcement that 100,000 essential workers would undergo daily lateral flow testing to help keep essential services open did not go far enough.

And he supported calls for the isolation period to be reduced to five days instead of the current seven.

He said: We need other short-term measures as well, including the deployment of medical students in the wards and taking other measures to fill the rotation gaps.

And he added: We shouldn’t be in this position two years after the start of the pandemic.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, said hospitals were facing three issues at once: the growing number of hospitalizations, staff and non-Covid issues that existed before the pandemic .

He said the NHS was stretched like never before.

And Mr Taylor said: We urge the government not to let its optimism lead to complacency given the rapidly changing situation that we see on a daily basis.

It is up to the government to review the data to see if further restrictions are needed and we urge ministers to make the right decisions in light of the emerging evidence.