Donald Trump Jr. mocks Kamala Harris for comparing January 6 to September 11





Donald Trump Jr. posted an image mocking Vice President Kamala Harris after comparing the events of January 6 to the terrorist attack of September 11.

He posted a montage of a meme that traditionally shows two different images in the first two panels with the words “the business needs you to find the difference between this image and this image” below.

The third panel then shows The Office character, Pam Beesly, remarking, “It’s the same picture.”

Trump Jr.’s post used this template and showed an image of a woman holding an American flag as she stood in the Capitol building next to an image of the World Trade Center buildings struck by a plane .

The third panel showed a laughing Harris mounted on Beesly’s body with the line: “They’re the same picture.”

The publication has been liked over 60,000 times.

On Thursday, the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, Harris said those who stormed the building attempted to “dismantle our democracy” through violence and chaos.

During her speech, she said: “Certain dates resonate throughout history, including dates that instantly remind everyone who lived them, where they were and what they were doing when our democracy was born. attacked.

“Dates which occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001. And January 6, 20221.”

“That day, I was not only vice president-elect, I was also a United States senator. And I was here on Capitol Hill that morning, in a confidential hearing with other members. of the Senate Intelligence Committee Hours later, the gates of the Capitol were violated.

” I left. But my thoughts immediately shifted not only to my colleagues, but to my staff who had been forced to take refuge in our office, turning filing cabinets into barricades.

“What they were attacking were the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans marched, trained and shed blood to establish and defend.

“On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces seeking to dismantle our democracy were successful. Anarchy, violence, chaos.

Later in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Harris’ comments and called on critics to focus on addressing threats to democracy.

Asked by a reporter about the vice president’s remarks during a press briefing, Psaki said: “In very dark times in our history, no one has stormed the Capitol of our country, trying to take controlling the office and even threatening the Speaker of the House. “

She added: “For those who criticize the vice president’s remarks, I think that instead of focusing or analyzing comparisons of moments in history, I would suggest that they participate in resolving threats of democracy happening today, ie happening today.

“They are using this as an excuse not to be part of it.”

Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Republican National Committee victory rally at Dalton Regional Airport January 4, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Prince Georges County Brandywine Maintenance Facility on December 13, 2021 in Brandywine, Maryland. Trump Jr mocked Harris with an Instagram post on Friday, January 7, 2022 Alex Wong and Chip Somodevilla / Getty

