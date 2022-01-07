Commentary: Erdogan focuses on Balkan diplomacy as Turkey suffers – Exit

Turkey is one of the few countries to use charity and aid to extend its influence to other countries, despite poverty, lack of jobs, rising inflation and a growing diet. authoritarian.

According to data published in an article in the Daily Sabah, a pro-government daily, Turkey has provided assistance to more than 14 international organizations working to mitigate the damage from the pandemic. In addition, it has provided aid in various formats to more than 131 countries, from Senegal to Norway and Montenegro, including Spain and China.

The assistance provided was diverse and included ventilators, PPE equipment, COVID diagnostic kits, cash, and even fully built and operational hospitals.

But it didn’t stop there. Turkey has also distributed vaccines to around 20 countries, including most of the Western Balkans and several African states. The country is currently developing its vaccine, Turkovac, which will likely be offered to those who have failed to get their hands on Western vaccines.

According to Daily sabah, Turkey has enhanced its image as a generous nation through its humanitarian efforts over the past two decades.

In addition to its humanitarian efforts, Turkey has worked hard to position itself as a major trading partner in the region. At the end of December, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop announced 600 Turkish companies operate in Albania, employing over 15,000 people. He added that his country had invested some 3.5 billion dollars in the country while reaffirming its support for Tiranas’ accession to the EU.

The relationship between Ankara and Tirana is so close that some call President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the Sultan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama the Pasha, a reference to the days of Albania as part of the Ottoman Empire.

Of course, Turkey’s generosity is to be commended. Without a doubt, their donations have saved many lives and eased the burden of the pandemic on countries in need. In addition, the distribution of vaccines to third countries when the EU accumulates doses and refuses to consider IP exemptions is also noteworthy.

But what is the cost?

A European parliamentary question from May 2020 from French MEP Julie Lechanteux noted that Turkey took advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to show itself more effective and in solidarity with the countries of the Balkans with diplomacy from the medical aid intended to improve its image in the former territories of the Ottoman Empire and to increase its influence in the region.

She continued that the operation seems to be part of a political strategy which openly clashes with European interests. The question ended by asking, given that Turkey is still officially an EU candidate country, what is the Commission’s position regarding Turkish influence in the Balkans?

The response from EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Leader Oliver Varhelyi was brief and noted that promoting cooperation and good neighborly relations between EU countries, Western Balkan partners and Turkey is an important element for stability on the European continent.

After the prolonged and possibly prolonged stay of the Western Balkans in the enlargement waiting room, Turkey is one of the many countries which have decided to consolidate their influence in the region.

Serbia, supported by Moscow, Russia, China and Turkey, all used various types of diplomacy, including infrastructural, financial, commercial, medical and mediation, to fill the void left by the EU.

Some say Erdogan harbors dreams of regional power, mainly due to his involvement and close relationship with the leaders of Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. he met with Milorad Dodik, Zoran Milanovic, Edi Rama or Aleksander Vucic in recent months.

Ankara even announced that it would push for Kosovo’s independence while signing secret deals to expel suspected Gulenists from the country and neighboring Albania. These cases, involving more than 100 people, have been described by United Nations rapporteurs as “extraterritorial kidnappings”, “forced returns” and “enforced disappearances.”

Lebanon, Pakistan, Gabon, Cambodia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are others accused of succumbing to Ankara’s demands while circumventing their own laws.

Education in the spotlight

Erdogan blames the failed 2016 coup on supporters of exiled educator and cleric Fethullah Gulen and rallied thousands of suspected supporters, imprisoning many and killing others.

Perhaps it is these extraterritorial kidnappings that are one of the most sinister consequences of Turkey’s influence. In addition, during official visits, Turkish officials have made it clear that they expect states to cooperate in Gülen’s crackdown if they wish to forge a mutually beneficial future relationship.

This “crackdown” has also included the massive shutdown of Turkish schools, not aligned with the state, in various countries of the Balkans. In Albania, the Turkish government lobbied to close schools allegedly linked to the Gülen movement, and some were raided by police while students were present and without the authorities issuing a court ruling.

Meanwhile, the state-affiliated Maarif Foundation has over 353 schools in 67 countries around the world and continues to grow. The foundation was at the center of controversy in May 2021 when it was discovered that the Turkish government had increased its funding by more than 300%, bringing its annual budget to more than 140 million euros.

All of this took place while the national education system was suffering.

Education and Science Workers Union leader Orhan Yildirim told Turkish daily Cumhuriyet that this means that many students will not meet their learning goals.

All the financial resources saved at the Maarif Foundation mean that the needs of millions of families and students who continue their lives in economic difficulties will be transferred elsewhere.

The MEB did not provide computers, tablets, or the internet for students studying at a distance (during the pandemic) but is sharing this huge sum of budget money with the Maarif. It is the hand of the state that seizes the rights of our children, he said.

The COVID disaster

In terms of COVID-19, while Turkey has some of the highest vaccination rates in the Balkans, it has not weathered the pandemic well. The government has come under heavy criticism for prioritizing political and economic issues over public health.

Additionally, during times of “low” COVID rates, the number of tests performed has also declined significantly. Hundreds of thousands of missing ”excess death“, Up to five times the official count, drew the suspicions of observers.

The government was repeatedly accused to manipulate the statistics and hide the real impact of the pandemic.

Now the country is grappling with soaring inflation, 36% at the time of writing, putting the well-being of millions of people at risk. Economists come up with figures could reach 50% in the spring, unless Erdogan does something about it. But instead of fixing the situation, Erdogan maintains that everything will be fine and continues to pump money abroad.

All of this is taking place amid an ongoing crackdown on journalists, activists, the Kurdish minority and all who dare to oppose it. The country remains the black sheep of Europe, alongside Russia, in matters of democracy and human rights, while positioning itself as a humanitarian savior among the countries it hopes to influence.

Meanwhile, in Tirana, a black marble monument stands in the middle of the lake park, paying homage to the more than 2,000 people killed in the failed coup. Replaced once due to vandalism, this is a blatant demonstration of Erdogan’s power over his former territory. Considering that Albania does not have a memorial for the tens of thousands of people killed during communism, or the more than 6,000 still missing, everything is starting to fall into place.