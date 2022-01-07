The Daily Show excavates Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, installs monuments for “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection”





January 6, 2021 was arguably one of the darkest days in modern U.S. history, when a mob of angry, armed protesters stormed Capitol Hill and laid siege to it. Now, to make fun of this action, an American television show has decided to install plaques featuring Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and others as “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection”.

In New York Citys Flatiron Plaza, Trevor Noah and his team installed the sandstone columns, which “pay homage” to the conservative figures responsible for allegedly inciting the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists a year ago.

“We erected monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6. Please don’t destroy them because that’s history, ”the Daily Show wrote online, sharing the images of the columns on its social media handles.

From Tucker Carlson to Senator Josh Hawley and even the streaky face of Rudy Giulianis have been immortalized on the stone monoliths, which had a sarcastic symbol of horns above Capitol Hill.

A tongue-in-cheek description under Trump’s image indicated that no hero had played a more significant role in the Freedomsurrection than the 45th President. While his efforts weren’t enough to keep him in the White House, his bravery on Jan.6 will never be forgotten, unless the Republicans take over Congress and disband the committees investigating it.

Another plaque displaying Cruz’s face says he rallied the troops [of Jan. 6] with all his natural charisma and overflowing sympathy.

The eight monuments of the pop-up exhibition located in Manhattan will be on display for a single day.

However, this is not the first time that Noah has taken on Trump or devoted such a physical exhibition. In 2019, the fake news broadcast toured Donald J. Trump’s presidential Twitter library, mocking the then president’s Twitter account across the country.

US President Joe Biden criticized Trump in his speech a year after the riot. “I will stand in the breach. I will defend this nation and I will not allow anyone to put a dagger in the throat of democracy, ”Biden said.

In the year since the incident, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in what has been described as an insurgency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/the-daily-show-pokes-fun-at-trump-and-others-installing-heroes-of-the-freedomsurrection-7711187/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos