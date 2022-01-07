China condemns influences outside Kazakhstan causing unrest: Xi Jinping

As Kazakhstan experiences unrest after people start demonstrating over rising fuel prices, the country has been accused of using outside forces to calm the situation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He made a statement to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stating that China firmly opposes outside forces that are deliberately causing instability and inciting the “color revolution” in Kazakhstan. According to Global Times reports, President Xi also praised Tokayev for taking positive and effective steps at a critical time that quickly calmed the situation and demonstrated state of mind towards the country and the people.

The Chinese president said Beijing was eager to provide the help Kazakhstan needs to overcome its current problems. He also said that the communist regime is always a friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, regardless of the obstacles and threats the country faces, according to ANI.

Second business partner

The situation in Kazakhstan affects China, which is the second largest trading partner and the largest export market. Chinese customs figures indicated that total bilateral trade between the two countries in the first 11 months of 2021 was $ 22.94 billion, up 14.7 percent from the previous year. During the same period, China exported $ 12.59 billion in commodities to Kazakhstan and purchased $ 10.35 billion in goods.

The Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan said China spent $ 19.2 billion in Kazakhstan from 2005 to 2010, according to the South China Morning Post. By 2023, China will have completed 56 projects costing nearly $ 24.5 billion. In 2013, President Xi struck a deal with Kazakhstan, selling state-owned China National Petroleum Corp an 8.33 percent stake in the massive Kashagan oil field for $ 5 billion. China bought 4.02 million tonnes of natural gas from Kazakhstan.

The protest from Kazakhstan

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Kazakhstan this week to protest against rising liquefied petroleum gas prices. Interior Ministry figures provided by Kazakh media suggest that Kazakh police detained 3,811 people during days of unrest in the country. 26 people have died and many have been injured since the unrest began, which turned particularly violent on Wednesday, according to Sputnik. Another 56 people were sent to hospitals, 25 of them in critical condition. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed during Friday’s protests.

