Turns out this is the reason President Jokowi revokes 2,078 mining licenses





Merdeka.com – Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia explained the reasons why President Joko Widodo or Jokowi revoke 2,078 mining permits (IUPs) for mining and coal permits. One of them is that these companies do not carry out executions after obtaining business licenses. “The permit has been given, the IPPKH (Forest Land Use Permit) has been given, the RKAB (Work Plan and Budget and Cost) is not made,” Bahlil said at a conference. press, Friday (7/1). Bahlil discovered numerous such incidents on the ground which prompted the government to revoke thousands of mining permits. For example, an authorization has been granted, but the company or the individual is not clear. The permit was later granted, but the company was looking for someone else to sell the permit. “This kind of thing can no longer be done. We have to speak in the context of justice,” he said. Minister Bahlil stressed that President Joko Widodo wants future investments to be of high quality. Ultimately, this will create as many jobs as possible. The government also wants to increase state revenues and regional economic growth as much as possible. “Investors want to come in, people want to bring money, domestic and foreign investors to Indonesia, the concessions are running out because they are owned by our old friends. But it has never been evaluated on this basis. , so we’re going to make some improvements, “he explained. . 2 pages of 2

Revocation of permits without discrimination President Joko Widodo has revoked as many as 2,078 mining licenses (IUPs), both from mining companies and coal mining companies. The revocation of the licenses of thousands of mining contractors was carried out because they had not submitted their work plans to the government for many years. The revocation of this permit is also a form of commitment to improving the governance of natural resources in order to achieve equity, transparency and justice. Investment Minister / BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia said the revocation of this IUP will begin on Monday. When this revocation is carried out indiscriminately. “The revocation of this permit is done regardless of who owns it or not. We are following the rules,” Minister Bahlil said at a press conference on Friday (7/1). Minister Bahlil admitted that some of the companies whose licenses were revoked were still close colleagues. There are even companies that employed him. “Our rules must be applied. The rules apply to everyone, not to a group, to certain people,” he said. The former president of HIPMI added that after the company’s mining license was revoked, the government would immediately distribute it to credible businesses, community groups, organizations, religions, BUMDs and even cooperatives. . “We often say that contractors cannot regulate the state, but the government has to regulate. But the government also cannot be arbitrary by the contractors. The permits that we revoke are permits that do not work,” he said. he concluded. [idr]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/uang/ternyata-ini-penyebab-presiden-jokowi-cabut-2078-izin-usaha-pertambangan.html

