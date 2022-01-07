Donald Trump prepares to launch Truth Social, one year after Twitter ban





Donald Trump’s new social media platform is set to launch next month, just over a year after his permanent suspension from Twitter.

The ex-president first announced his intention to launch Truth Social in October, and the app is now listed on Apple’s App Store with a launch date of February 21, President’s Day.

That date has since been removed from the list, but an anonymous source familiar with the project told Reuters that February 21 remains the scheduled launch date.

The app, created by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), appears to have a very similar design to Twitter based on screenshots from the App Store.

It is not clear whether Truth Social, which describes itself as a ‘big tent’ social media platform that encourages ‘open, free and honest global conversation without discrimination against political ideology’, will be. available on other devices or the web on February 21. .

January 8 marks the first anniversary of Trump’s ban on Twitter, the social media app he frequently used to reach his 88 million followers while he was president.

Twitter reported that Trump was banned two days after the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol over fears he would use the app to incite his supporters to commit violence.

Trump was initially temporarily suspended from Twitter on January 6 for violating his policies on civic integrity and violence after failing to immediately speak out against the attack.

He was allowed to return if he deleted a number of tweets that raised his false cries of electoral fraud or appeared to incite further violence from his supporters.

Twitter then decided to ban Trump permanently “because of the risk of further incitement to violence” following two tweets he sent on January 8.

In the first tweet, Trump described how the “75,000,000 Great American Patriots” who voted for him will “not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way !!!”

Twitter said the tweet was concerning given the events of January 6 and how Trump’s statements can be “mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence.”

Shortly after, Trump tweeted that he would not be attending the inauguration ceremony for new President Joe Biden on January 20.

Twitter said Trump’s second tweet could be seen as “an encouragement to those potentially considering acts of violence that the inauguration would be a safe target because he won’t attend.”

Facebook also subsequently suspended Trump from his social network until at least 2023, fearing he could use the platform to incite violence and spread disinformation.

The former president had previously tried to replace his presence on social networks with his blog “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump”.

However, the site closed after just a few weeks due to a low readership, with the former president now relying mainly on emails from his Save America Super Pac to share his grievances online.

TMTG has been contacted for comment.

Donald Trump uses his cell phone as he holds a roundtable with governors on the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington , DC, June 18, 2020. Trump’s new The Truth Social app is expected to launch in February. Getty Images

