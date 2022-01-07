New video shows men walking towards PM’s car, chanting BJP zindabad slogans





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab when his cavalcade was forced to wait 20 minutes on a flyby amid protests by farmers

Two days after a major security breach stranded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 20 minutes on a Punjab highway, a video emerged that shows a group of BJP employees standing a few meters from the police car. Prime Minister. Video shows the group, who carry a BJP flag and shout BJP Zindabad, standing near the prime minister’s car, a black Toyota Fortuner, across the highway. The car then accelerates, the elite personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG) forming a shield in front of it. Prime Minister Modi was in the Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was due to travel to Ferozepur for a rally. However, the bad weather forced a change of plans and PM Modi decided to cover the distance of 100 km by road in a two hour drive. Just 10 km before the venue, his cavalcade was greeted by protesting farmers, making the convoy with the Prime Minister wait on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn around with the Prime Minister who reportedly told airport officials to thank their chief minister for making it to the airport. BJP workers on their way to the same rally were also blocked because traffic was cut off. When they realized that the PM’s convoy was also on the bridge, they tried to approach his car. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to immediately secure the files relating to the security arrangements made for the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the Punjab, from the government of the State, its police and central agencies. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also asked the council representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to investigate the shortcomings during the prime minister’s visit to hold hands until Monday when he will hear the plea then. The highest court heard a plea from a Lawyers Voice organization calling for a full investigation into the security breach of Prime Minister Modis in the Punjab and ensuring that such an event does not happen again in the future. Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

