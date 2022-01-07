HDP calls for action against torture and medical neglect in Turkish prisons





Opposition TURKEY People’s Democratic Party (HDP) today issued an urgent appeal for international support for sick prisoners who are being abused in Turkish prisons. Party foreign spokespersons Feleknas Uca and Hisyar Ozsoy spoke about the case of jailed former HDP MP Aysel Tugluk who suffers from dementia. Her health continued to deteriorate and she no longer recognizes people and can no longer take care of herself, the couple said in a joint statement. Despite this, Turkish authorities insist that she is doing well enough to remain in prison where she has been held since December 2016 after being held on trumped-up terrorism charges. As we have repeatedly stressed in our statements, Turkish prisons have become centers of ill-treatment and torture, said Ms. Uca and Mr. Ozsoy. The treatment of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan is well known, they said, explaining that he was held in solitary confinement for most of his time behind bars and was denied access to lawyers and family visits. Many prisoners across Turkey live in similar conditions of extreme isolation, torture and ill-treatment, which were further exacerbated during the pandemic. Such conditions have led to suicides in prisons and the deaths of sick prisoners, they said. According to human rights organizations, there are currently over 1,600 sick prisoners in Turkish prisons. The Turkish prison population grew rapidly under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Some 131 new prisons were built between July 2016, when a failed military coup, and March 2021. The 960 million increase in prison capacity increased it by 70%, from 180,000 in 2016 to 320,000 in 2021. Turkey has the highest imprisonment rate of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe, with 357 detainees per 100,000 people. The treatment of political prisoners is back in the spotlight after a string of suspicious deaths in recent months, including that of Kurdish political prisoner Garibe Geze. Her death was treated as suicide by the prison authorities, although doubts were cast on the official account of fellow inmates at Kandira Prison where she was held in solitary confinement. Ms Geze had raised allegations of rape and sexual assault by prison staff in the weeks leading up to her death. Although HDP deputies have highlighted the deaths and plight of sick prisoners to the Turkish Grand Assembly and the Minister of Justice, no action has been taken. The HDP called on the UN, the Council of Europe, women’s and human rights organizations to take immediate action for Aysel Tugluk and all sick prisoners and against this inhuman situation in Turkish prisons before it is not too late. A petition demanding the release of Ms Tugluks can be signed here:https://ayseltuglukicin1000kadin.org/english/

