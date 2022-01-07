Prime Minister Modi Virtually Inaugurates Bengal Hospital, Says Mamata Banerjee: “We Opened It Long Before” | India News





On Friday, January 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata, West Bengal. However, a controversy erupted when the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, informed the Prime Minister that she had already opened the hospital long before. The Prime Minister virtually inaugurates this project. But let me inform the prime minister that we inaugurated it long before, said the CM of Bengal. She pointed out that this was done at a time when, during a wave of COVID, the state needed an isolation center and added that “this institute is also associated with the state government” . The state is funding 25% of the project and has also donated the land for the cancer hospital campus, she also said. The CM however thanked PM Modi for the inauguration of the hospital. Scolding Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikhari, who is the opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, wrote on Twitter, while sharing a snippet of Banerjee’s speech, “Not only did you intentionally denigrate, trying to hide the fact that, the central government provided 75% of the funds; that is, 400 crore, but also depreciated the federal state of India and marred the sanctity of a solemn occasion. . “ Not only did you intentionally denigrate, trying to hide the fact that the central government provided 75% of the funds; that is, 400 crores, but also depreciated the federal regime of India and marred the sanctity of a solemn occasion.

What a pity. pic.twitter.com/X64k9zHeDe Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) January 7, 2022 Adhikari added: “Artfully articulating the emergency use of a facility under construction like Safe Home during the second wave of Covid, to discredit the official inauguration of the most advanced and fully equipped cancer facility in the world. East India is a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of West Bengal. “ Also read: Mamata Banerjee Arrests Brother For Wandering Covid CNCI’s second campus was built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, of which around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in a ratio of 75:25 . The campus is a comprehensive 460-bed cancer center with state-of-the-art infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. “The second CNCI campus was built in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to expand and modernize health facilities in all regions of the country. CNCI was facing a high load of cancer patients and a need for expansion had been felt for some time. . This need will be met by the second campus, ”said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office. The campus is equipped with modern facilities such as nuclear medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128-slice scanner, radiotherapy unit, endoscopy room, modern brachytherapy units, etc. The campus will also function as an advanced cancer research center and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those in the eastern and northeastern regions of the country.

