A parable of the Communist parties in Hong Kong and 13 million people in Xi’an





TThirteen million Chinese in the central city of Xi’an continue to languish after two weeks of a total lockdown. the stories their suffering, preventable miscarriages, undelivered medicines, food and sanitary products, testify to the wickedness of the Chinese Communist Party. But as all good Communists understand, and as George Orwell taught us, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. ” Consider what is happening in Hong Kong right now as the city grapples with a partial lockdown. Following a recent party at an upscale tapas restaurant, at least two guests tested positive for the coronavirus. But it wasn’t just any party. It was a birthday celebration for Witman Hung, a newly elected member of the new purified Hong Kong Legislative Council. I say cleansed because it is the first election since China introduced new rules limiting candidacy only to those who have demonstrated sufficient “patriotism” or loyalty to the CCP. The Communists introduced their new electoral rules, a critical violation of China’s obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, an international legal treaty, after realizing that free people would never vote freely for Communist autocracy. But I digress. Back to Hung’s party. As the South China Morning Post reported, the event “lasted six hours from 6 p.m. to midnight, [and] was assisted by an establishment whos who, including senior officials and lawmakers. This included Hong Kong Home Secretary Caspar Tsui Ying-wai and Junius Ho Kwan-yiu. Yet far from embarrassed to set such a poor example for those it has sworn to serve, the CCP is outraged at even being criticized. Hong Kong’s top lawmaker in Beijing, Tam Yiu-chung defended the guests at the party. And in a truly amazing remark, Ho told the South China Morning Post that the guests at the party “are the victims”. Instead, he blames Cathay Pacific flight attendants who broke quarantine rules and then tested positive for the virus. There is, of course, no evidence that the flight attendants were responsible for the positive cases at the party. But it doesn’t matter. What matters is that the Chinese Communist Party is above the law. But pause for a second and contemplate the nerve it takes to make a statement like Ho’s. Think about the political culture of law and contempt for public service that it unambiguously sums up. Think about how it relates, ideologically, to the genocidal arrogance that defines the Chinese Communist Party at home and the imperial arrogance that defines it abroad. Think of the utter shame he casts on great American CEOs like Pat Gelsinger of Intel and Grant F. Reid of Mars who are acting like happy serfs for this regime. As Weibo censors work overtime to hide Xi’an’s worst stories of desperation and incompetence, Chinese President Xi Jinping excuses his revelers in Hong Kong. At the start of the Xi’an lockdown, I suggested that Xi might face pressure on his strategy to deal with the pandemic. Indeed, he did. Yet the dichotomy between how Xi treats people in Xi’an and his apparatchiks in Hong Kong reminds us of something else. Xi’s regime deserves a very negative record with history.

