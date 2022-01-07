Prime Minister Modi’s security breach: not just Punjab police, but also SPG-IB, former secy says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stranded for around 20 minutes during an overflight due to a blockade by agricultural protesters in Ferozepur, Punjab.

Former Indian Interior Minister Gopal Krishna Pillai said not only the Punjab police but also the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should also be held accountable. for the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab.

“The Punjab police cannot be blamed alone. The SPG and the IB are also responsible. There was a mistake on the part of everyone. All are responsible,” said Gopal Krishna Pillai.

the SPG is primarily responsible for “providing immediate security” to the Prime Minister of India. For state visits, the SPG follows all of the instructions set out in the “Blue Book” which is issued to states by the Union Ministry of the Interior (MHA).

Referring to this “Blue Book”, Gopal Krishna Pillai said, “The Blue Book is clear. State police must keep the road open when the PM is traveling. The pilot vehicle travels one kilometer in advance. What if they see a blockade. ..the convoy is stopped and resumed. But here it was not done. The Prime Minister should have been taken to a safe house. “

“The Intelligence Bureau (IB) should have been vigilant,” said Gopal Krishna Pillai, adding that “the prime minister’s 100 km road trip amidst the agitation of farmers was bad advice.”

Security breach of PM Modi in Punjab

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded for about 20 minutes during an overflight due to a blockade by agricultural protesters in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

This alleged security breach snowballed into a political upheaval with Congress and the BJP battling over Twitter. Questions have been raised as to how such a failure occurred in the state.

Meanwhile, the Center described the incident as a “major security breach” and even blamed the Punjabi congressional government for the security breach.

Punjab chief minister Charan Singh Channi, however, claimed that a last minute change in travel plans by Prime Minister Modi had led to the situation.

On Friday, the Punjabi police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged breaches. The Supreme Court also heard a petition calling for a full investigation into the alleged security violation problem.