Three important months, links with the ideal of the army: PM Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the next three months are very important for the government, insisting that inflation must be controlled.

He also stressed that the government will complete its five-year term and said it faces no threats from corrupt opposition parties. In an interview with a local news channel, the prime minister said he was confident his government would complete its five-year term with the support of allies and said he saw no threat at any level to his government. government.

The prime minister said he had exemplary relations with the military leadership and when asked to grant the army chief an extension he said he hadn’t thought of it until here ; what is the problem about this for the year just started, because november was still far away and when the time came then the question would be seen.

Responding to another question about the opposition’s possible decision to file a motion of no confidence against him, the Prime Minister asserted that if they wanted to move a motion of confidence against him, they can do so.

The Prime Minister admitted that his government’s biggest failure was a lack of accountability. He pointed out that when the NAB brought corruption cases to the courts, then the issues were left to the courts. He added that despite all the evidence, people were walking around freely.

However, he seemed quite optimistic about the FIA’s new investigation of opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif and wondered who wouldn’t believe and deny that Shehbaz had not engaged in corruption. I don’t think now Shehbaz wouldn’t survive after the kind of evidence was found against him, he said.

On the recent debacle of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf in power in the 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in local elections, Prime Minister Imran said the defeat in the first phase of LG polls in the province had been extremely damaging. He believed that the defeat was due to the organizational structure. Fortunately, however, the prime minister said, the PTI’s vote bank did not shrink and remained intact. Regarding his party’s chances in local elections in Punjab, he said he was fully satisfied with the performance of the Punjab government under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and noted that many of his good works were not properly projected. He was confident that the PTI would perform well in the LG polls in the province.

Speaking on the rise in inflation, the Prime Minister stressed that the government must control it over the next three months. On Pakistan’s relations with China and the United States, he said relations with China came before the world, but acknowledged that there had been pressure from the United States and cited the IMF in this subject. However, he was optimistic that business between Pakistan and the United States was moving in the right direction.

During the meeting, he said unused government land was turned into valuable assets. These projects aim to create jobs and meet the needs of the population, he explained, ordering the immediate removal of legal obstacles to attract investors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was keeping its promise of low-cost housing for the poor and middle class. He added for the first time in the country’s history, 12,400 low-cost and standard apartments are provided to the slum dwellers of Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran chaired a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here. The meeting was informed that the KCDA and the New Pakistan Housing Authority would provide subsidies for these apartments, which would keep monthly payments to a minimum. All civic amenities will be provided in these apartments.

Prime Minister Imran has said that an international cricket stadium will be built in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Governor of SBP, Ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar. Tanveer Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq, President. The New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and senior officials attended the meeting.

He stressed that commercial buildings should be built on the basis of a public-private partnership in government residences in expensive areas of Islamabad. He noted that loans of Rs 38 billion had been granted for the construction of houses.

The boundaries of all cities across the country, he said, should be demarcated in order to prevent rampant spread and save vegetation. He added that there are many opportunities for promoting tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir which should be taken advantage of.

He said strict laws should be enacted to curb illegal construction in Azad Kashmir and that quality, low-cost housing for refugees from occupied Kashmir should be built soon. The meeting was informed that on average the borrowing rate from banks has increased significantly. In the past two weeks alone, requests for an additional Rs 6 billion loan have been received.

The meeting was informed that the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will provide land worth Rs5.6 billion for accommodation of refugees. In the first phase, houses will be provided to 1,300 families.

Prime Minister Imran said that all possible measures must be taken to protect forests and natural diversity. The meeting was informed that 63% of Azad Jammu and Kashmir consists of forests while 56.5% of the total land area of ​​Kashmir is government land. Land use mapping of 10 districts has been completed.

At the same time, he said that urban development through modern real estate projects such as the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), the Central Business District (CBD) Walton and the Nullah Leh Expressway are key government priorities and must be accelerated for its rapid completion. . He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on RUDA and CBD.

It is the first time in the country’s history that dead capital in the form of unused public land has been turned into a valuable asset thanks to these innovative projects. These projects will not only create employment opportunities, but also a growing urban population. We will also meet the needs of the people, he said.

Previously, the Prime Minister had been informed that the CBD planned to generate income through the auction of 07 commercial mixedwood plots in downtown Lahore. Also the construction of Burj Jinnah, the tallest skyscraper in Pakistan; Chapter Construction of two high-end residential towers and a 500-bed hospital in Pakistan; Construction of CBD Square and the Walton Road flyover; And building a classic aviation museum to preserve the heritage of Walton Airport is also a goal of the CBD.

In addition, the development works on the Ravi River waterfront, the establishment of the industrial zone, Sapphire Bay and the Ravi Chahar Bagh company are in full swing.

The Prime Minister was also informed that an effective awareness campaign has been launched in the media to maximize revenues through local and foreign investments in these historic projects.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to remove all legal obstacles as soon as possible in order to attract more investors. Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi met Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The meeting discussed the holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir in the middle of this year and also discussed plans to promote tourism in AJK.

Prime Minister Imran said the government is taking measures to take full advantage of the immense potential of the tourism sector in Azad Kashmir, northern regions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Providing jobs for the local population through ecotourism and protecting the natural beauty of these areas is a top priority for the government, he said.

