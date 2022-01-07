Durant calls Trump his own worst enemy, defends John McCain





Republican Senate hopeful Mike Durant appeared on two Montgomery talk shows this week and appeared to distance himself from former President Donald Trump.

In campaign ads, Durant has portrayed himself as a pro-Trump man, but when in a rush, Durant has distanced himself from Trump the person and turned to his policies only.

In a recent interview with Kevin Elkins at 2:40 p.m., a caller explicitly asked Durant about previous statements by Trump regarding the late Senator John McCain, R-Arizona. Durant was a national surrogate for McCains’ 2008 presidential campaign and is another prisoner of war.

He’s not a war hero, McCain’s Trump said in July 2015. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.

Durant rebutted Trump’s claim that McCain was not a war hero, saying: Well, first of all, I think everyone respects Senator McCain’s service.

I think what happened in his relationship with President Trump was in his career as a politician and in the decisions he made when he was a US Senator and more importantly his vote on Obamacare created a conflictual relationship. You know, I think that’s where it came from. This does not apply to me. I wouldn’t say that, but I think that’s the source where it came from, Durant continued.

The same interlocutor then asked: he still shouldn’t have attacked his department if he didn’t like his policies, would you agree?

Well, I personally don’t attack people. I really don’t know, you know, unless I’m stuck in a corner, Durant said before being prompted further by the caller to respond to Trump’s words.

Your hero Trump did that, the caller replied.

Well, I didn’t say Trump was my hero, Durant replied. I said I agree with his policies. And it’s not necessarily about the person. This is the agenda… Everything he said or did was not right.

Minutes later, another caller rang on the show, pointing out that Durants’ timeline of the Trump-McCain feud was incorrect. The Obamacare vote Durant referred to took place in July 2017, two years after Trump’s remarks.

The second caller prompted Durant to respond again as to why he thought Trump’s remarks were appropriate, given that the Obamacare vote was not a factor at this point in 2015.

Yeah, I didn’t say they were appropriate, Durant pointed out. I said that the conflict between President Trump and Senator McCain was on the political side. We all respect Senator McCains’ military service, and I would never criticize that.

During shortly after interviewing Joey Clark on 93.1 FM.

Clark noted that he did not vote for Trump in 2016 before asking Durant when he became a Trump supporter.

Instead of responding, Durant only noted that he voted for Trump in the general election while he was the Republican nominee in the 2016 and 2020 cycles. Voting records show Durant did not vote in the GOP primary. in 2016 or 2020.

This is his policy, Durant added. It is not necessarily the person.

While noting that Trump has not been treated fairly by the national media, Durant pointed out about Trump, arguably, that he is his own worst enemy with some of the things being said.

Its program and its policies are what I align with, he concluded.

Durant and US Senate candidate Mo Brooks seek to capitalize on Trump’s popularity in the state as they vie for a seat in the US Senate.

Recently, both have made statements strongly contradicting the positions of the former presidents. Trump has remained silent in the face of such affronts, as if a wall of silence surrounded Mar-a-Lago.

