Dominic Cummings Says Boris Johnson’s Photo in Garden No.10 Was ‘No Party’ – But Says There Was Another ‘Breaking The Rules’ Party | Politics News

An investigation into parties’ allegations against the COVID lockdown in Issue 10 has been expanded after former Downing Street chief aide Dominic Cummings made a new claim.

In his last blog post, the former chief adviser to the prime minister confirmed that he was present at a photo of an alleged wine and cheese gathering in the garden of number 10 on May 15, 2020, which was released by The Guardian last month.

But Mr Cummings insisted the photo was “not of a ‘party’ or ‘a’ rule violation ‘” and instead captured one of the “several meetings” he attended in the garden that day.

However, in his blog, Mr Cummings also made a new claim that there had been a social event in Downing Street on May 20, 2020, during England’s first national lockdown, which should not have happened .

It is now understood that senior official Sue Gray’s ongoing investigations into alleged rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and other government buildings will include allegations of events in Garden Number 10 on May 15-20, 2020.

Mr Cummings’ blog, in which he maintains his post-number 10 rudeness about Boris Johnson (repeatedly comparing him to an out of control supermarket cart) is titled “Parties, Photos, Carts, Variants.”

He concludes by saying Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is “a failure”, but saying the Tories only stand a chance in the next election if there is a new one. Prime Minister.

In his now familiar and – critics will say – arrogant tone, Mr. Cummings begins by stating: “May 15th was not a ‘party’… but the investigation should focus on May 20th.

But when it comes to the cheese and wine party allegations, he insists there was no breach of the rules on May 15, despite claims by senior Labor MPs that he was acted as a “slap in the face” of the British public.

“In the garden photo # 10, May 15, 2020, on the cover of The Guardian, I’m sitting across from the PM,” he wrote.

“The other man is Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s senior private secretary and No.10’s top official. Many claim it shows ‘a party’, ‘a rule violation’ and so on. false.

“I had several meetings at this table that day. Prior to this photo, the PM, I and others had a meeting at this table. The meeting ended around 6 am-6:30pm. The PM and I continued to talk during the breakup.

“Someone brought a bottle of wine to the table. It might have been Martin, but I think it was the Prime Minister himself who came in while I was packing some things and I was taking out some wine.

“We continued to discuss COVID, national priorities and how to deal with the Cabinet Office that had totally collapsed. Soon after, Carrie joined us.

“(No one has been as critical of her as I have been for her influence over the Prime Minister and No.10, but it is an indisputable legal fact that she was allowed by ‘the rules’ to be in the garden. from his own house.)

“According to my phone, I left No10 shortly after this photo was taken at around 7.15 am”

He adds: “The scene on the terrace was by no means a ‘party’ or ‘organized drinks’. Many meetings had taken place in the garden throughout the day. While the PM and I were at this table, various other groups had formed and dispersed in the garden / terrace.The ones on the terrace closest to me in the photo had had a meeting.

“No10 staff were ENCOURAGED to hold meetings in the garden from April to August for the obvious reason that we were in a pandemic with airborne illness and it was safer to be outside! All day, every day during this period, there were many working meetings in the garden of No10. . “

Mr Cummings then makes a startling new allegation, not against Mr Johnson personally but against an unidentified senior No.10 official, saying: ‘But there was a social event in May 2020 that shouldn’t have happened …

“On Wednesday, May 20, the week following this photo, a senior No.10 official invited people to ‘have a social distancing drink’ in the garden.”

He claims he and at least one other special adviser have said it seems to be against the rules and should not be happening.

“We have been ignored,” he writes. “I was sick and went home to bed early that afternoon, but I was told this event had definitely happened.”

Still without naming who is in charge, Mr Cummings continues: “In my opinion, the manager who organized this should have been fired that summer anyway because of his failures in the face of covid.

“I have said this to the PM on several occasions. The PM rejected my argument, as he did about (former Health Secretary Matt) Hancock and many others who should have been replaced .

“In my opinion, it would not be fair if most of the officials who went to the garden for a drink on May 20 should be punished because, given the nature of the invitation, a junior official would be justified in thinking ‘this must somehow be within the rules or X wouldn’t have invited me ‘. “

But he concludes, “Other than May 20, I’m not aware of any events in # 10 that ‘broke the rules’ while I was there.”

Elsewhere in his blog, Mr Cummings accuses Mr Johnson of being determined to ‘keep the garbage in critical positions’ and says:’ The ideas of how the wagon can ‘take over’ are all wrong.

“The chaos will continue until he is impeached. Conservative MPs should ensure that happens before August so that a new prime minister is in place for September and can use electricity for 18 months.

“The 2024 election means the Tories are asking for 19 years and a fifth term. This demand has never been accepted in British democratic politics. ‘Time for change’ will be extremely powerful.

“The fact that (Labor leader Sir Keir) Starmer is a dud means the Tories stand a chance, but only if there is a new PM with a great team who can set the right priorities and execute with skill, ruthless speed and focus.

“If the cart is left stuck for another two years, the Tories could not only lose but be so discredited that they are absent for a decade.”