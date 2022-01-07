Angelico wins SI 2000 Guineas honors





Attaollahis Angelico piloted by Akshay Kumar has claimed the 2000 South Indian Guineas as the main attraction of the races here on Friday January 7th. The winner is the property of M / s. DT Racing & Breeding, MSR Sanas, Mr. Mukul A Sonawala, Mr. Inderraj Anand.

Angelico made a smart jump and was well placed in second until the last 200m. The colt has responded resolutely to Akshays urges to select longtime leader Blue Origin when he is close to home.

1. TOP OF THE POPS HANDICAP (1,200m), ages 4 and up, ranked from 00 to 25: MAYFLOWER (C. Umesh) 1, Wild Passion (Farid Ansari) 2, Obsession (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 4. 1/2, lnk and 4-1 / 2. 1m, 14.56s. Owners: MVC Narasimha Reddy, Ms. Malathi Reddy and Mr. Chathapuram Varadarajan Ravin. Coach Mandanna.

2. SEXY EYES HANDICAP (1,100 m), young girl only 4 years old classified between 20 and 45 years old: AMARONE (MS Deora) 1, Proposé (P. Sai Kumar) 2, First Empress (Rajendra Singh) 3 and Angel Light (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1/2, 1 and 1-1 / 4. 1m, 6.69s. Owner: M / s. Rapars galloping stars. Trainer: DK Futnani.

3. OCEAN TREASURE HANDICAP (1,200 m), ranked from 20 to 45: SANTA CLARA (CS Jodha) 1, Glorious Sunlight (C. Brisson) 2, Protea (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Mezcal (Shane Gray) 4. 4, 1 and 1.1m, 12.55s. Owners: M / s. Manjri Horse Breeds Farm, Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Ms. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy and Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. LANCELOT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), ranked 40 to 65: JUDY BLUE EYES (Yash Narredu) 1, Empress Eternal (Nakhat Singh) 2, Skylight (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Tudor (A. Imran Khan)) 4.1, 1/4 and 3. 1-12.52s. Owner: JM Livestock. Trainer: B. Cama.

5. SUNLIGHT HANDICAP (1,800m), ranked 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible): EAGLE PRINCE (Nakhat Singh), Penang (A. Imran Khan) 2, Divina (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Cotton Hall (C. Umesh) ) 4. 1-1 / 4, snk and 3/4. 1m, 53.88s. Owner: Estate of the late MRM Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. SARDAR KB RAMACHANDRA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), 3 year old girl only (Conditions): GLORIOUS GRACE (C. Umesh) 1, Single Malt (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Sinatra (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Rubirosa (Shane Gray) 4. 3/4, 2-1 / 2 and snk. 1m, 14.08s. Owner: M. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sébastien.

7. SOUTH INDIA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. II), (1600m), 4 years old (Termes): ANGELICO (Win Legend-For An Angel) Akshay Kumar 1, ALL ATTRACTIVE (Excellent Art-Balmoral Castle) Shane Gray 2 , BLUE ORIGIN (Roderic OConnor-Messalina) Suraj Narredu 3 and KNOTTY DANCER (Gusto-Daffodils) Nikhil Naidu 4. Nk, 1 and 1. 1m, 38.29s. Owners: M / s. DT Racing & Breeding, MSR Sanas, Mr. Mukul A Sonawala Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), 3 years old only (Conditions): INDIAN PATRIOT (PP Dhebe) 1, Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 2, Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Smart Cadillac (Antony Raj) 4. Lnk, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 12.71s. Owner: Ms. Namrataa Rakesh. Coach: Rakesh.

9. LANCELOT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200 m), ranked 40 to 65: WIND SYMBOL (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Wakanda (B. Dharshan) 2, Decisive (Shahar Babu) 3 and Rhiannon (Sai Vamsi) 4. No race: Cavallo Vincente. 7-1 / 4, nk and 1.1m, 12. 62s. Owner: Mr. AC Muthiah. Trainer: Sébastien.

