Liz Cheney: The goal of the January 6 committee is not to prevent Trump from 2024; inquiry should transcend partisanship





Jan. 6 House Select Committee Deputy Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, told Fox News on Thursday that the panel’s goal was not to prevent Donald Trump from running for a second non-consecutive term à la Grover Cleveland, while pushing back against the assertions of his fellow Republicans. is useless from a legislative point of view.

Cheney, who, along with his father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was the only Republicans in attendance for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s memorial session in the chamber earlier today, told “Special Report “that there are many misconceptions about the committee and about her. conservative Republican stature.

Cheney, the only member of the Cowboy State House, told Fox News that she also strongly disagreed with Vice President Harris’s claim earlier today that the riot of him A year ago was sort of commensurate with the thousands of people killed in Pearl Harbor or in September. 11, 2001.

KINZINGER RIPPING TRUMP, STANDING DEFEND WITH CHENEY AT 1/6 COMMITTEE

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) speaks as Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill, Representative Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) and Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listen during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images) (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

“I thought there were a number of things that [Harris and President Biden] said I was okay with. I think when you look at the attack that happened on January 6, it was a crowd that was called and provoked by the President of the United States in an attempt to stop the counting of the electoral votes, which is a constitutional process, “she said.

“And so I think the attacks are very different [than Pearl Harbor & 9/11]. I think there is certainly a serious threat to our system, to our constitutional institutions and I think we need to put partisanship and partisan politics aside to shed light on what happened and make sure that it does. does not happen again.

Cheney also denied claims that the Jan.6 investigation, led by Mississippi Democrat Bennie G. Thompson, was specifically aimed at preventing Trump from soliciting the White House for a third time.

“The purpose of the committee is what I said. We are a committee of Congress. Our responsibility is a legislative purpose, to determine what laws we have in place, what additional laws we might need to prevent a attack like this will never happen again – – and we have to understand what happened, “she said, when asked about the claims of presenter Bret Baier.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., May 2021. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta) ((AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta))

Baier went on to ask about the concerns of other lawmakers about potential security failures in the run-up to the riot.

“The architect of the Capitol, the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms all handed over the documents requested to the House Administration Committee regarding the security aspect. The House Sergeant-at-Arms did not.”

Baier further reported that Thompson essentially made Pelosi’s office “banned,” making it difficult for the House Sergeant-at-Arms to gain access.

In July 2020, Thompson appeared to dismiss concerns about this aspect, saying that “if you look at the accusation we have in the resolution, it says the facts and circumstances around January 6. I don’t see the speaker doing it. integral to that, ”said the Mississippi Democrat.

In the “Special Report,” Cheney appeared to deny that Pelosi’s office was banned from the committee, saying there was a “full investigation team” on the panel that looked into the security issues.

“This is a really important set of issues. No office is off limits. No issue is off limits. We definitely need to get to the bottom of this,” she said.

Cheney, however, went on to compare the idea that the Capitol’s “security flaws” are to blame for “a crowd provoked by President Trump” to blaming small business owners for having their businesses torched by Black Lives rioters. Matter in summer 2020.

Cheney also disagreed that Democrats should link the committee’s work to a case for passage of two major federal election review bills that otherwise have unanimous Republican opposition.

She said she did not support the “For the People Act” of Maryland Representative John Sarbanes or the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” of Alabama Representative Terri Sewell.

“We need to look at things, are there any reforms needed to the counting law? We need to look at things like are there tougher penalties needed for a president who does not come to the aid of the Congress that doesn’t come to the aid of a co-equal branch of government? We need to look at things like dereliction of duty. “

FILE – Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, File)

“But that doesn’t mean I was going to have full agreement or that I certainly agree with policy issues that I haven’t agreed to in the past.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Thursday, Trump pushed back Cheney and his panel, dubbing them the “unselected committee of fully partisan political hacks” and suggesting that Democrats want to harass on January 6, 2020, so they can “stoke fears and divide the world. America “.

“[L]And they have it because America sees through their lies and their biases, ”Trump said Thursday.

