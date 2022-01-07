Boris Johnson’s private secretary accused of hosting another garden party to break lockdown





He also vaguely claimed that Mr Johnson was aware of other parties that took place in 2021 and photos of the rallies, but did not provide details or evidence. In the blog post, Mr Cummings claimed that on May 20, 2020, a senior No 10 official invited people for social distancing drinks in the garden. Mr Cummings said he wrote in an email at the time that the rally appeared to be against the rules and should not take place. The Telegraph was told by three different sources that the official who sent the email was Mr. Reynolds. Downing Street did not deny this claim last night. Both insiders said they recalled that the email was sent directly by Mr Reynolds, although a third said they believed it was sent by an official on his behalf. The email, which has now reportedly been wiped from the No.10 messaging system, is said to have angered a number of senior building officials, who reportedly voiced concerns to Mr Reynolds about the tone of the invitation . Various people have told Martin, which the f — said, a source said, adding: People went to him and asked him if it was a good idea. Another source said of the email controversy: People said “are you crazy? “ Bring your own alcohol Two sources independently described the email as an invitation to kneel down, while a third said it was intended as an informal meeting to recognize the hard work of staff during the pandemic. The officials were encouraged to bring their own alcohol. There was a loud tone on my knees, one said. It was very shocking with what was going on. The tone of that one was really we should have a party. Officials said other, more informal gatherings in the garden have occurred regularly throughout the pandemic, adding that there was a culture that persisted into 2021, when the country rolled off the third roadmap. locking. One said he recalled receiving regular messages in Downing Street regarding the use of the garden, including reminders for staff to clean your beer bottles and pizza boxes. There was a culture of not thinking about what it looked like, they added. On the same day, May 20, Oliver Dowden, then Secretary of Culture, urged members of the public to continue to meet only one other person outside, while respecting social distancing, as required by law. rules of the time. During the Downing Street press conference, Mr Dowden went through the presentation slides stating that the public should stay home as much as possible, work from home if you can and limit contact with other people . If everyone remains vigilant and follows the rules, we can control the coronavirus by keeping the R low and reducing the number of infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/01/07/boris-johnsons-private-secretary-accused-hosting-another-lockdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

