Politics
Without merit, Xi blames “outside forces” for unrest in Kazakhstan
Since January 2, Kazakhstan has been shaken by a series of mass protests, some of which have led to violent clashes with the police. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev denounced the protesters as bandits and terrorists and called for help from Russia and its other allies under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
More than 3,000 people were arrested and Kazakhstan’s interior ministry claimed that 26 armed criminals had been liquidated.
On January 7, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that President Xi Jinping had sent a message of support to Tokayev. Xi hinted that outside forces were responsible for the unrest.
In a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi said China strongly rejects any attempt by outside forces to stir up unrest and provoke color revolutions in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to harm the nation. friendship between China and Kazakhstan and to disrupt the two countries. “Cooperation,” Xinhua reported.
The baseless claim that outside forces provoked the protests has been echoed by other authoritarian leaders, including those who have made similar statements about the protests in their own countries.
For example, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a Christmas speech on January 7 that the events in Kazakhstan were in fact an attack on Russia by Western forces.
Kazakhstan is another attempt to attack post-Soviet states along Russia’s perimeter, Lukashenko said. They must drown Russia in blood.
Lukashenko has faced mass protests since his disputed re-election in August 2020. Since then, he has regularly accused Western countries, especially Poland and Lithuania, of fomenting dissent in Belarus.
Allegations of foreign involvement in the Kazakh protests are baseless.
The main spark in the protests was the decision of the government of Kazakhstan to lift the fuel price cap, which led them to almost overtake. Demands for political reform quickly followed.
From before its independence in 1991 until 2019, Kazakhstan officially had only one president and leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev resigned as president in 2019 but retained a permanent post at the head of the country’s Security Council. He led his political party until November 2021 and holds the title of leader of the nation, which the Kazakh parliament conferred on him in 2010.
Nazarbayev’s long reign was characterized by authoritarian policies, as well as violent incidents that included the Zhanaozen massacre in 2011, when the police shot at striking oil workers. Over a dozen were killed in the clash, with varying estimates, and over 100 were injured.
Kazakhstan has seen waves of mass protests in recent years, although none have been as violent as the current unrest. For example, Tokayev’s victory in the early presidential elections of 2019 was followed by protests.
In addition, Western involvement in the current unrest is unlikely given that Kazakhstan has long enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations with Western countries. The American oil company Chevron operates in Kazakhstan and recently announced he had to adjust his operations because of the protests.
Kazakh officials linked to the Nazarbayev family have long stored their wealth in Western countries, especially the UK.
According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Nazarbayev’s daughter and grandson own property in the UK worth around £ 80million (around $ 109million). In 2021, Open Democracy reported that oligarchs and officials from former Soviet republics, including Kazakhstan, can own up to £ 2 billion worth of property in the UK
The Kazakh regime has shown itself to be skillful in lobbying in Western countries.
In 2011, the Nazarbayev regime hired the consulting firm of former British Prime Minister Tony Blairs to handle public relations after the Zhanaozen massacre. the The keeper reported that the Blairs firm was paid $ 13 million.
The newspaper noted that a former British Conservative Party cabinet minister, Johnathan Aitken, wrote a glowing book about Nazarbayev in 2009. Although Aitken denied being paid for the book, which ignored human rights complaints Regarding Kazakhstan, the recently published Pandora Papers revealed that he had received £ 166,000 for the work.
Kazakhstan has assisted the United States and the United Kingdom in various military operations, including supporting missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In 2003, Kazakhstan sent combat engineers to aid US coalition operations in Iraq, and continued to rotate troops there until 2008. Kazakhstan hosted the annual meeting Steppe eagle military exercises with the participation of NATO, and its troops also received training in the United States.
Sources
2/ https://www.polygraph.info/a/fact-check-with-no-basis-xi-blames-external-forces-for-kazakhstan-unrest/31644294.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]