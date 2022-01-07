Without merit, Xi blames “outside forces” for unrest in Kazakhstan

Since January 2, Kazakhstan has been shaken by a series of mass protests, some of which have led to violent clashes with the police. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev denounced the protesters as bandits and terrorists and called for help from Russia and its other allies under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

More than 3,000 people were arrested and Kazakhstan’s interior ministry claimed that 26 armed criminals had been liquidated.

On January 7, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that President Xi Jinping had sent a message of support to Tokayev. Xi hinted that outside forces were responsible for the unrest.

In a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi said China strongly rejects any attempt by outside forces to stir up unrest and provoke color revolutions in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to harm the nation. friendship between China and Kazakhstan and to disrupt the two countries. “Cooperation,” Xinhua reported.

The baseless claim that outside forces provoked the protests has been echoed by other authoritarian leaders, including those who have made similar statements about the protests in their own countries.

For example, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a Christmas speech on January 7 that the events in Kazakhstan were in fact an attack on Russia by Western forces.

Kazakhstan is another attempt to attack post-Soviet states along Russia’s perimeter, Lukashenko said. They must drown Russia in blood.

Lukashenko has faced mass protests since his disputed re-election in August 2020. Since then, he has regularly accused Western countries, especially Poland and Lithuania, of fomenting dissent in Belarus.

Allegations of foreign involvement in the Kazakh protests are baseless.

The main spark in the protests was the decision of the government of Kazakhstan to lift the fuel price cap, which led them to almost overtake. Demands for political reform quickly followed.

From before its independence in 1991 until 2019, Kazakhstan officially had only one president and leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev resigned as president in 2019 but retained a permanent post at the head of the country’s Security Council. He led his political party until November 2021 and holds the title of leader of the nation, which the Kazakh parliament conferred on him in 2010.





Nazarbayev’s long reign was characterized by authoritarian policies, as well as violent incidents that included the Zhanaozen massacre in 2011, when the police shot at striking oil workers. Over a dozen were killed in the clash, with varying estimates, and over 100 were injured.

Kazakhstan has seen waves of mass protests in recent years, although none have been as violent as the current unrest. For example, Tokayev’s victory in the early presidential elections of 2019 was followed by protests.

In addition, Western involvement in the current unrest is unlikely given that Kazakhstan has long enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations with Western countries. The American oil company Chevron operates in Kazakhstan and recently announced he had to adjust his operations because of the protests.

Kazakh officials linked to the Nazarbayev family have long stored their wealth in Western countries, especially the UK.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Nazarbayev’s daughter and grandson own property in the UK worth around £ 80million (around $ 109million). In 2021, Open Democracy reported that oligarchs and officials from former Soviet republics, including Kazakhstan, can own up to £ 2 billion worth of property in the UK

The Kazakh regime has shown itself to be skillful in lobbying in Western countries.

In 2011, the Nazarbayev regime hired the consulting firm of former British Prime Minister Tony Blairs to handle public relations after the Zhanaozen massacre. the The keeper reported that the Blairs firm was paid $ 13 million.

The newspaper noted that a former British Conservative Party cabinet minister, Johnathan Aitken, wrote a glowing book about Nazarbayev in 2009. Although Aitken denied being paid for the book, which ignored human rights complaints Regarding Kazakhstan, the recently published Pandora Papers revealed that he had received £ 166,000 for the work.





Kazakhstan has assisted the United States and the United Kingdom in various military operations, including supporting missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2003, Kazakhstan sent combat engineers to aid US coalition operations in Iraq, and continued to rotate troops there until 2008. Kazakhstan hosted the annual meeting Steppe eagle military exercises with the participation of NATO, and its troops also received training in the United States.