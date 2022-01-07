Shahbaz calls for legal action against PM Imran after ECP report





Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday called for legal action against Prime Minister Imran Khan after the publication of an election commission report claiming the PTI was hiding millions of rupees from funds.

The president of the PML-N said in a statement shared by the PML-N on Twitter that “a person who hides facts, steals and lies, cannot hold constitutional, governmental or political office”.

After the report surfaced on Tuesday, the PTI claimed it was clear and had not hidden anything from the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Shahbaz further asked “if the law can apply to a popular leader like Nawaz Sharif, why not Imran Niazi?” “

“If a Panama Papers JIT can be formed against Nawaz Sharif and can be overseen by the honorable justices of the Supreme Court, then why can’t it be done for Imran Niazi? He inquired further.

The opposition leader said that under Pakistan’s constitution and its laws, “no thief can be prime minister.”

“Imran Niazi, who turned out to be a thief and a liar under the law, must resign,” he added.

Shahbaz further stated that the constitution, law and political code of conduct dictate that Prime Minister Imran Khan resign from office. “The ECP review board said Imran Niazi was neither honest nor trustworthy,” he added.

He said that equal treatment under the Constitution and the law is a fundamental principle of Pakistani laws and must be upheld.

He said the country was operating “without a (real) prime minister” and was ruled by a “constitutional and legal vacuum”.

“[Pakistan has] no head of parliament, ”he said, adding:“ Under the law and the constitution, Imran Niazi cannot decide the affairs of the country. “

“After the ECP review report, any decision taken cannot be considered constitutional or legal,” Shahbaz said.

He further demanded that an investigation be opened against Prime Minister Imran Khan and that his case be heard daily as against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The ECP review committee indicted Imran Niazi and his party under the law,” he said.

He also called for the resignation of all those named in the ECP report and for legal action “without delay” against four PTI employees, as well as all others involved in accepting foreign funding for the PTI. left.

The opposition leader also demanded a review of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the additional finance bill, described by the opposition as a “mini-budget”.

Shahbaz said he would “speak to the opposition” about the “serious constitutional vacuum” to which the findings of the ECP led.

“All parties and workers who have faith in the constitution and the law will have to play their part to pull Pakistan out of this constitutional vacuum,” he said.

Shahbaz said more investigations are needed on other foreign entities that have donated to the party and that the details of PTI’s international accounts should be highlighted.

“The people who have accepted illegal funds from non-state actors and companies are a threat to the nuclear power that is Pakistan,” he said.

The opposition leader said if such revelations had come to light in a Western country, the prime minister would have already resigned there.

Shahbaz said on page 92 of the report, “it is mentioned that from 2009 to 2013, PTI hid 53 bank accounts”, while disclosing “only 12 bank accounts to the ECP”.

He said information from the State Bank of Pakistan to the ECP revealed that PTI had a total of 65 accounts.

A day earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz blasted the PTI-led government for receiving foreign funding and said Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to be accountable to the people for his ” wrongdoing ”.

Speaking at a press conference after a PML-N meeting in Lahore, Maryam said the PTI resorted to a “false statement” of funds “on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Making a similar request, Maryam said: “Just as a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was formed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a similar JIT must be formed to investigate PTI.”

“All accounts held by PTI must be publicly disclosed,” she said.

However, on Wednesday, the day after the report was released, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed it and said the process should not end there and that the accounts of more parties had to be examined.

“The more our accounts are scrutinized, the more clearly the nation will see how the PTI is the only political party with an appropriate donor base based on appropriate political fundraising,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said he looked forward to seeing similar review reports from the ECP on the funding of two other major political parties PPP and PML-N.

“This will allow the nation to see the difference between a good [political] fundraising and extortion of money from crony capitalists and interest in exchange for favors at the expense of the nation, ”he said.

The review panel report exposes contradictions between the details provided by the PTI to the ECP and the actual figures.

According to data provided to the committee by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PTI has 26 bank accounts.

From 2008 to 2013, the PTI disclosed funds worth Rs 1.33 billion to the ECP, while an SBP report indicates the actual amount is Rs 1.64 billion, according to the report.

It is relevant to note that PTI did not disclose the details of three banks in the documentation provided to the ECP, he added.

He said about 1,414 companies in Pakistan, 47 foreign companies and 119 potential companies have provided funds to PTI.

The PTI received US $ 2.3448 million in funding, but the review committee was unable to access the party’s US bank accounts, according to the report.

Among those who contributed to these funds were 4,755 Pakistanis, 41 non-Pakistanis and 230 foreign companies.

