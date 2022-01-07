Turkey and TAI laid the groundwork for a new national stealth fighter





ANKARA, ($ 1 = 13.77 Turkish Lira) – The Turkish aviation industry bolstered its ambitions on Thursday with the opening of several new facilities which, among other things, will lay the groundwork for the development of a national stealth fighter jet, BulgarianMilitary.com learned, citing FlugReview. Photo credit: FlugRevue In the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, there was a “Opening ceremony and promotion of national technologies and new investments” In the evening. Concretely, these were four new installations: 1) The engineering center is the heart of the national fighter plane project [Milli Muharip Uak/MMU]. 2300 people will work here. The building covers an area of ​​65 thousand square meters. MMU Engineering Center was built with an investment of TL 220 million [approx. US $ 16.3 million]. In addition to the MMU, the Hrjet trainer jet is currently under development, the prototype of which should be ready by March 2023. As for the MMU, Erdogan said he “Make its maiden flight in 2025” and “take its place in the sky within our air force in 2029 after the testing and qualification process”. 2) The largest composite material production building in Turkey and its ancillary facilities, in which around TL 412 million [approx. US $ 30 million] has been invested. It consists of 19 blocks, including the main production, the paint shop and the annex buildings. 150 engineers and 850 technicians will work at this important site, which can cover 2% of the global market for composite materials for aerial structures. 3) The Space Systems Technology Center, which was established for the design and hardware product activities in the space sector and will be working on a total of 718 people, includes areas such as clean rooms and hardware laboratories and of software. Investment volume: 31 million TL [approx. US $ 2.2 million]. Photo credit: FlugRevue 4) The component maintenance and repair center, where aircraft parts are maintained, repaired and overhauled. With more than 500 engineers, this center is supposed to meet an important industry need and reduce independence vis-à-vis foreign suppliers. Here the investment was 53 million TL [approx. US $ 3.8 million] . In addition, 16 new facilities were opened in the so-called organized industrial zone [OIZ] Ankara Aerospace, which operates over an area of ​​730 hectares right next to TAI. This is about supporting the national aerospace and aerospace industries, bringing together local and foreign companies to create synergies, manufacture products with high added value and increase exports. According to the Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar, a “National technology movement” is essential for “Our sovereignty and our independence as well as for the geopolitical and strategic position of our country. Turkey is no longer a consumer but a producer [of armaments material]”. We can “Satisfy not only one’s own needs but also the needs of friendly, brotherly and allied countries” And so “Influencing the balance of power in international relations”. *** Follow us anywhere and anytime. BulgarianMilitary.com has a responsive design and you can open the page from any computer, mobile device, or web browser. For more news, follow our Google News, Youtube, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook pages. Subscribe to our Newsletter and read our stories in News360App in App store Where Google play or in FeedlyApp in App store Where Google play. Our standards: Manifesto & ethical principles.

