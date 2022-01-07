AP FACT CHECK: Trump sticks to January 6 election lies





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump and his allies hung on Thursday to false claims about the 2020 election and the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill as the nation marked the first anniversary of the violent insurgency.

Reacting to President Joe Biden, who blamed him for the murderous event, Trump issued statements repeating his claims that the vote was rigged. These claims have been completely debunked.

In a birthday speech, Biden said Trump’s lies about the 2020 election fueled the riot. Biden said the election was the most scrutinized in U.S. history and that the riot was a non-American attempt to derail democracy instigated by a politician who could not accept the will of the people.

A look at the claims:

TRUMP, about the Biden administration: that’s what you get when you have a rigged election.

TRUMP: In reality, the Big Lie was the Election itself.

THE FACTS: To be clear, no widespread corruption was found and no election was stolen from Trump.

Biden got 306 electoral votes against Trump 232, the same margin Trump had when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, which he has repeatedly described as a landslide. (Trump got 304 electoral votes because two voters defected.) Biden scored the victory by winning in the main states of the battlefield.

Former Trump attorney general William Barr found no evidence of widespread election fraud. Trump’s election fraud allegations were also dismissed by a succession of judges and refuted by state election officials and a branch of his own administrations, the Department of Homeland Security.

No case has established irregularities of a magnitude that would have changed the outcome.

An Associated Press review last month of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battlefield states disputed by Trump found less than 475, a number that would have made no difference in the presidential election.

Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a total of 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for the president. The disputed ballots represent only 0.15% of his margin of victory in those states.

TRUMP: Does anyone really think Biden beat Obama with the black population in some towns in Swing State, but nowhere else? That he would … miraculously receive the most votes in American history without any consequences?

THE FACTS: It’s not unrealistic that Biden won 81 million votes in an election where the turnout surpassed the bar set by Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential election. Voter turnout in the November 3, 2020 election was actually the highest in more than a century, according to the Census Bureau.

The votes counted represented more than 66% of the voting age population in the United States. That’s the highest since 1900, before all women were allowed to vote, according to the United States Elections Project.

The number of votes also set records, although this is a less remarkable milestone given the country’s growing population. Bidens over 81 million votes was the highest number for a presidential candidate in history. Trump received over $ 74 million, the highest total for a losing candidate.

Bidens’ total surpasses the 2008 record of 69.5 million votes cast for Obama. Biden was also on this ticket as Obama’s running mate.

Election experts and supporters point to various factors explaining the increase in civic participation. Some note that higher turnout was expected after many states extended the time and ways voters could vote during the coronavirus pandemic, while others cite the extraordinarily high passions Trump sparked at the time. for and against in an election that amounted to a referendum on his leadership.

TRUMP: Biden… used my name today to try to divide America further.

THE FACTS: Biden did not name Trump by name in the speech. Instead, he referred to him everywhere as the former president.

REPRESENTING. MATT GAETZ: January 6 could very well have been a heavy uplift. … I don’t believe there would have been the same level of criminal acuity without the intervention of the federal government. press conference with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in Washington, which focused on the Capitol Riot.

GAETZ: What if those Capitol Hill cops were victims, and if they were victims of an effort orchestrated by the FBI or other federal law enforcement agencies to increase the criminal acuity of this day?

THE FACTS: The suggestion by Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, and other conservatives in recent weeks that the FBI may have orchestrated the January 6 riot is baseless.

Gaetz appeared to be referring to an article in Revolver News, a fringe news site founded by a former Trump speechwriter, which argued that many unindicted co-conspirators listed in federal indictment documents on Jan.6 were not charged, they could in fact be infiltrated. FBI agents or federal informants.

This theory does not hold up and there is no evidence that the anonymous conspirators were FBI agents or informants. Legal experts and federal court rulings have in fact made it clear that government agents and informants cannot be described under the law as plotters of a crime.

In truth, the rioters are just those they said were Trump supporters.

In testimony last year before Congress, FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked if there was any reason to believe the insurgency was staged by bogus Trump protesters.

We haven’t seen proof of that, said Wray, who was appointed by Trump.

Klepper reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press editor Colleen Long contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE A look at the veracity of politicians’ claims.

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

