Ex-White House press secretary: Trump happily watched Insurgency on TV, press Rewind to watch people fight again





How did you spend January 6, 2021? Were you glued to your phone, staring in horror with your mouth open? Refresh news sites every five seconds? Maybe you were texting the White House begging the President of the United States to stop the violence? Or maybe you were hiding in a safe place while the rioters chanted your death? For her part, the only person who could have done something to stop one of the worst days in U.S. history clearly chose not to. We are, of course, talking about Donald Trump, who we know from various testimonies that he watched the insurgency he instigated to take place on television, refusing all pleas, including from his children, to act, waiting for hours after the start of the coup attempt to tell the rioters to come home but also you are very special and we love you and these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so bluntly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long.

And just in case someone from the Trump team tries to pretend at some point in the future that the then president didn’t like what he saw on TV, or that he was deeply Concerned about the safety of lawmakers and Capitol staff inside the building, here is this:

It was the former White House press secretary and former chief of staff to First Lady Stephanie Grisham who made it clear to CNN that not only is Trump not being bothered by a riot that would kill five people and democracy is hanging by a thread, but he absolutely loved what he saw, so much so that he felt the need to see him again, like the deeply disturbed individual that he is. The Trumps will no doubt claim that the Grisham memories are the fake news of a disgruntled employee (whom they employed for over four years) but, what is embarrassing to them, it is those of Senator Ben. Sasse, who said in an interview on Jan.8, 2021, that senior White House officials told him that as the insurgency unfolded, Trump was walking around the White House not understanding why the other members of his team weren’t as excited as he was, as you had rioters pushing against the Capitol Police, trying to get into the building. It happened. He was delighted.

All of this makes Joe Bidens’ comments on the anniversary of that horrible day more than fair, if not harsh enough. The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election, Biden said from the chamber near the floor of the House that the insurgents walked through on Jan.6. He did it because he values ​​power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than the interests of his country and the interests of the Americas, and because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. Refusing to mention Trump by name, Biden reminded the country that even before the first ballot, the former president was preemptively sowing doubt about the election results. He built his lie over the months. It was not based on any fact. He was looking just for an excuse, a pretext to cover up the truth. Turning the knife, Biden added: He’s not just a former president. He is a defeated former president defeated by a margin of over 7 million of your votes in a full, free and fair election. Referring to the absurd claim by Trump and his supporters that the mob that attacked Capitol Hill represents the true patriots of the nations, Biden asked: Through the offices of Senators and Representatives, hunting down members of Congress? Patriots? Not in my opinion. Those who stormed this Capitol and those who incited and incited and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throats of America and American democracy. They did not come here out of patriotism or out of principle. They came here in rage, not in the service of America, but rather in the service of one man.

A man who apparently encouraged them from the sidelines.

Meanwhile in Trumps America

GOP lawmakers who helped spread the lie that the election was stolen have no regrets:

While 57 rioters on January 6 are running for election

