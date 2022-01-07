Call for inquiry into intimate texts between Boris Johnson and Tory donor Lord Brownlow





LABOR has called for an investigation into whether the wealthy can pay for access to government ministers after comfortable text messages between Boris Johnson and a Tory donor were published.

WhatsApp messages released on Thursday showed Boris Johnson discussed a plan for a Large Exhibition 2.0 with Lord Brownlow at the same time as he asked for his help with the 112,000 renovation of his official residence in Downing Street.

The conversation led to a meeting between the conservative peer and then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, but the idea, as Lord Brownlow envisioned, did not progress. READ MORE: Boris Johnson asked to explain Lord Brownlow’s posts on apartment No 11 refurbishment Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said Labor had asked Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone to investigate the exchange, arguing there were questions about the potential money the Prime minister could answer. Reed said the texts mattered hugely, arguing that they showed Lord Brownlow appeared to have access to the Prime Minister because he was paying for the renovations to the Downing Street apartment. If so, it is corruption, he told BBC Radio 4s’ Today program. And what we are seeing here is a case, potentially, of cash for access where Lord Brownlow has had access to ministers to try to influence them over decisions to spend taxpayers’ money, which is why this is so important. These very comfortable text messages show that there was a quid pro quo between the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow, and we need to get to the bottom of this. Asked why the messages are problematic given that the Great Exhibition has not been given the green light, Reed replied: The problem isn’t whether it happened, it’s whether the rich can pay to have access to government ministers to try to influence them on how they decide to spend taxpayer money. But Business Secretary Paul Scully said Johnson had entered into appropriate communication with Lord Brownlow, who was supposed to run a charitable trust to take care of the upkeep of Apartment No.11 and nothing untoward was happening. ‘was produced. In a WhatsApp message sent on November 29, 2020, Conservative Party Leader Johnson asked Lord Brownlow if he would give approval to interior designer Lulu Lytle to start work. He added: Ps am on the big show plan Will come back. The peer said he would sort the apartment as soon as possible, adding: Thanks for thinking about GE2. On January 18, 2021, Lord Brownlow attended a meeting with Dowden and representatives from Albert Hall to discuss the Great Exhibition 2.0 peer proposal. Downing Street said the nomination was unsuccessful, although the government is pursuing the UK Festival, which was first announced in 2018. Scully told Times Radio: Ministers get proposals all the time and what happened rightly was that it was passed on to the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) where he is located. Lord Brownlow made his own legwork and it wouldn’t have gone to the Prime Minister, but the important thing is he didn’t go ahead so nothing untoward is going on, you know, a few lines in a WhatsApp . Johnson was forced to offer a humble and sincere apology to his standards adviser, Lord Geidt, on Thursday after failing to inform him of the exchange with Lord Brownlow when he conducted an investigation into the funding of the works the last year. The Prime Minister said he did not remember the exchanges and that the messages were on an old cell phone to which he no longer had access. READ MORE: Boris Johnson complained his Downing Street apartment was a ‘bit of a tip’ Downing Street had hoped to finally end the case after Lord Geidt said it would not have changed his conclusion that Mr Johnson had not violated the Ministerial Code, although he clearly expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the way the problem had been handled. Dave Penman, president of the First Division Association (FDA), a union that represents senior officials, said the episode demonstrated the need for the ethics counselor to be empowered to launch his own investigations independent of the prime minister. He told the Today show that the jury is out on whether Lord Geidt should have resigned on the matter, with the conclusion hinging on whether staying in office would allow him to secure meaningful changes in the Prime Minister. Penman said: The Prime Minister would be wise, I think, to understand that public opinion is really not on his side and he now has a real opportunity to put all of this behind him and introduce a fully independent process that allows someone to investigate potential breaches of the departmental code, and see if they take note.

