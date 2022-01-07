Erdogan hopes fence repair trip to Saudi Arabia eases financial woes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing for a fence repair visit to Saudi Arabia next month, above all hoping for financial rewards as latent economic problems threaten his political fortunes in his country. Erdogan’s trip to the kingdom would be another milestone in Ankara’s quest to come to terms with Arab heavyweights, following normalization with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and openings with Egypt after years of rivalry.

Erdogan’s plan for a February visit to Riyadh became public shortly after Ibrahim Kalin, a top presidential advisor, affirmed that Ankara would speed up normalization steps in the region this year. Erdogan let slip the planned visit as he left a rally of Turkish exporters on Jan.3 after a businesswoman asked him to resolve trade issues with Saudi Arabia. He is expecting me in February, Erdogan said, without naming his contact.

Was it King Salman or Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom? Officially, the king is supposed to be the president’s interlocutor, but normalization will require reconciliation with the crown prince, whom Turkey has held responsible for the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The gruesome murder fueled bilateral tensions, which were already on the rise because of Turkey’s support for Qatar, hit by a Saudi-led blockade in previous years. While Erdogan squeezed the crown prince, he still asked King Salman on Muslim holidays to extend his congratulations and courtesy to him.

Erdogan and his cronies say that bilateral relations have deteriorated due to the policies of the crown prince, widely referred to as MbS, who in turn was influenced by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Muhammed bin Zayed, whom Ankara has accused of financing the failed coup attempt against Erdogan. in 2016. The murder of Khashoggis was an opportunity for Erdogan to discredit MbS. He blamed the murder on the crown prince without openly naming him, as Ankara leaked information to local and international media that targeted MbS. Ankara hoped that the international outcry over the murder would block the crown prince’s path to the throne, but to no avail. The government-controlled Turkish media, which vilified MbS as Abu Minshar roughly translated as sawbeater until recently, are now busy explaining why a brotherly embrace with the Saudis is a must.

The trip by Turkish foreign ministers to Riyadh in May and the Saudi trade ministers’ meeting in November with the Turkish vice-president in Istanbul had already given rise to a meeting between the leaders. Erdogan would have sought to meet with MbS on his trip to Doha last month, but was told the crown prince’s itinerary was not on his schedule.

Erdogan is expected to pay a return visit to the Emirates on February 14, which offers the opportunity to add a stopover in Riyadh. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi held reconciliation talks in Ankara in November, which, according to a Turkish official, incited the Saudis follow suit. The Saudis feel they are excluded from this regional reconciliation. They would like to be a part of it, the official told Middle East Eye.

Indeed, Muhammed bin Zayed’s trip to Ankara as well as the United Arab Emirates promise to 10 billion dollars in investments in Turkey and expressed interest in Turkish drones could have pushed the Saudis, just like the Saudis direct talks with Iran could have boosted the Emirates seek the connection with Tehran. And for MbS, inviting Erdogan to Riyadh rather than rushing into a meeting in Doha could be a way to mend the Khashoggi affair.

Yet Ankara has not lost its propensity to burst into geopolitical voids with hard power, as international interest in Turkish military products is on the rise. As Kalin puts it, regional problems and crises seem doomed to continue. But at the same time, the turkeys intervention capacities in such crises, using both soft power and hard power, are increasing day by day. Turkey will continue to strengthen its regional and global alliances, while improving its national capacities, on the basis of a preventive foreign policy perspective.

This is certainly not what Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia expect from fixing fences with Turkey. They expect Turkey to curb its interventionist foreign policy in exchange for greater economic cooperation. Ankara’s failure to meet these expectations is why its new dialogue with Cairo produced only two rounds of exploratory talks last year. But the Emirates and Saudi Arabia have other reasons for being flexible. Washington’s policies, its willingness to strike a deal with Iran, its limited contribution to the war in Yemen, its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the perceived dilution of US security guarantees to allies have prompted countries in the region to diversify their links with actors such as China and India. , repair damaged relationships and seek to moderate differences that threaten hostilities.

The Qatar-Gulf reconciliation in January 2021 also softened the ground with Turkey. Additionally, the end of the Saudi-UAE alliance in the Yemen war has returned the two countries to their old model of competition, and neither should look to the side as the other moves closer to Turkey.

From Turkey’s point of view, military operations in Syria, Libya and Iraq have not achieved the goals Ankara hoped for. The Saudis’ aid to the Syrian Kurds and the UAE’s collaboration with the Iraqi Kurds only fueled Ankara’s fears. The most pressing factor, however, is Turkey’s deepening economic turmoil. Faced with falling poll numbers, Erdogan is in dire need of attracting foreign investment and strengthening business partnerships to improve conditions ahead of next year’s elections.

The striking change in trade with Saudi Arabia is one example. In the midst of an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods, Turkish exports in the kingdom plunged to just $ 189 million in the first 11 months of 2021, from $ 2.5 billion in 2020 and $ 3.2 billion in 2019. Saudi sales to Turkey, meanwhile, have hit a record $ 3 billion in the first 11 months of 2021, up from $ 1.7 billion in 2020 and $ 1.9 billion in 2019.

Parties could move forward on the path of normalization by separating economics from politics. It would require mutual understanding. Qatar-Gulf reconciliation appears to have led Ankara to believe that Doha’s neighbors have abandoned their demand to close the Turkish military base in Qatar. Yet objections remain over Turkey’s growing influence in the region. Likewise, Turkey’s efforts to acquire military bases in Libya, expand its influence in the Horn of Africa or increase its presence in the Red Sea continue to irritate Arab heavyweights.

Some of Turkey’s expectations might not materialize either, primarily the hope of eroding Arab collaboration with Greece and Cyprus in gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. And Ankara’s interlocutors are well aware that it is seeking to re-establish economic links without any concession of its geostrategic gains in the region.

In summary, the positive rhetoric of the Erdogan team’s agenda is aimed at strengthening Turkey’s ties with Arab countries, as well as with the United States and the European Union. Hopes seem high that after reconciliation with the Emirates, conditions will ripen this year for normalization with Saudi Arabia as well as with Egypt and even Israel. Such optimism, however, seems to ignore the disruptive factors that remain in place.