Pak accuses India of obstructing SAARC process





Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday accused India of obstructing the SAARC process and alleged that New Delhi’s short-sighted attitude made increasingly dysfunctional a valuable platform for regional cooperation.

The ASACR – a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – has not been very effective since 2016 and its biennial summits have failed. have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar said “India’s obstruction of the SAARC process is a given.”

Pakistan’s response came a day after India said there was no “material change” in the situation that would allow the SAARC summit to be held at a standstill.

You know why the SAARC summit has not been held since 2014. There has not been any significant change in the situation since then. Therefore, there is still no consensus that would allow the summit to be held, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

Iftikhar rejected Bagchi’s statement as false. “

Motivated by its partisan reasons and acting in violation of Charter provisions requiring exclusion from bilateral issues, India was responsible for obstructing the 19th SAARC summit to be held in Pakistan in 2016, the porter said. -speak in a press release.

The 2016 SAARC summit was originally scheduled to be held in Islamabad from November 15-19, 2016. But after a terrorist attack on an Indian army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 of the same year, the India has expressed its inability to attend the summit due to “prevailing circumstances”.

The summit was canceled after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also refused to participate in the Islamabad meeting.

Iftikhar said India’s short-sighted attitude made increasingly dysfunctional a valuable platform for regional cooperation.

Pakistan hoped that India would revise its selfish approach and allow the SAARC process to move forward for the progress and prosperity of the peoples of South Asia. For its part, Pakistan remains ready to host the next SAARC summit as soon as the artificial obstacles created in its path are removed, he said.

Bilateral relations deteriorated after India withdrew special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and divided them into two Union territories in August 2019.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

The remarks by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson come days after the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his country was ready to host the 19th ASACR summit and that the India can join him virtually if the rulers of New Delhi do not wish to go to Islamabad.

“I reiterate the invitation for the 19th SAARC summit. If India is not ready to come to Islamabad, she can join him virtually but that should not prevent others from attending the moot”, a- he said on Monday. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last month expressed hope that Islamabad will host the much-delayed meeting when the “artificial obstacle” created in its route is removed.

Khan made the remarks during his meeting with the Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (ASACR), Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, who paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister here.

