Many deputy minister positions have not been filled, this is the explanation of Minister Tjahjo Kumolo
DRAWING. Minister RB Tjahjo Kumolo said the deputy minister’s position is a political department.
Source: Kompas.com
KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a policy regarding the post of deputy minister in several ministries. However, to date no one has filled this position
The Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Minister of PANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo said the deputy minister had a political position. Thus, filling the office of deputy minister depends on the workload of the ministry and political interests.
“Who and when to fill it is absolutely the prerogative of the president. Ministers and deputy ministers are political posts. Yes, that’s fine (if there are still vacancies). It all depends on the charge of ministry work and political interests, ”Tjahjo said. said in a written statement to reporters quoted on Friday (7/1).
Tjahjo’s explanation was in response to the question that there were still a number of deputy minister seats that had not been filled. Some of them are deputy minister of social affairs, deputy minister of PARB and deputy minister of manpower.
Tjahjo said the PANRB ministry and the State Secretariat were responsible for preparing a draft presidential regulation for the seat of the deputy minister. The existing Perpres will be signed by President Joko Widodo. In the meantime, it is still the president’s decision to fill the deputy minister’s seat.
“For all the ministries deemed necessary by the president, the post of vice-minister must be filled. As to when and who fills it, it is the prerogative of the president,” Tjahjo said.
On December 30, 2021, President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulations (Perpres) No. 114 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of the Interior (Kemendagri).
According to a copy of the presidential decree which was posted on the official website of the Secretary of State on Wednesday (1/1/2022), this regulation confirms the appointment of the vice-minister of the interior (wamendagri).
This statement is contained in Article 2, paragraph (1), which reads as follows: “In the management of the Ministry of the Interior, the Minister may be assisted by a Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment of the President” .
Subsection (2) states that deputy ministers are appointed and removed by the president. In addition, it was explained that the post of Wamendagri reports to the Minister of the Interior and reports to the Minister of the Interior.
Recently, Jokowi also signed on December 14, 2021 Presidential Decree No. 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos). This latest presidential decree confirms the existence of a deputy minister at the Ministry of Social Affairs.
Along with the post of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs at the time, there were 16 deputy minister seats in the Indonesia-Forward Cabinet. If you add the deputy minister seats, there will be a total of 17 deputy minister seats in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government.
Meanwhile, compared to the number of deputy ministers in the United Indonesia II Cabinet headed by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), the number of deputy minister seats is currently just a drifting seat.
Previously, under Presidential Decree No. 65 / M / 2012 signed on June 7, 2012, the SBY appointed 18 deputy ministers.
