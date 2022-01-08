PM Narendra Modi after India crosses 150 crore vaccine against Covid





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday it was a remarkable day for India after the country broke the 150 crore Covid vaccination mark. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has exceeded 150 crore with more than 81 lakh injections administered today. Narendra Modi in a tweet wrote: “A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens for crossing the 150 crore mark. Our vaccination campaign has saved many lives. At the same time, let’s also continue to follow all Protocols related to COVID-19. “ “India is grateful to everyone who worked to make our vaccination campaign a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and health workers who are vaccinating the population. I urge all who are eligible to do so. vaccinate. Together, let’s fight COVID-19, “he wrote in another tweet. A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens for crossing the 150 crore mark. Our vaccination campaign has saved many lives. At the same time, let’s also continue to follow all protocols related to COVID-19. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2022 Friday’s immunization count is expected to increase with the compilation of the day’s final reports by late at night, the ministry added. The 150 crore milestone was reached earlier on Friday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it a “historic achievement” made possible by the hard work of health workers under the able leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to health ministry officials, more than 91 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose while more than 66 percent have been fully immunized. More than 22% of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since vaccination began for this age group on January 3. A total of 51 14 33 066 first doses were given to people in the 18-44 age group in the Union States and Territories and 34 80 27 006 second doses were given in the same age group since the start of phase 3 of the vaccination campaign, according to data from the Ministry of Health. (with contributions from the agency) (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday January 07, 2022 9:37 PM IST

