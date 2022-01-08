Trump tears Democrats, media apart on January 6 anniversary





Former President Trump Donald Trump Jan. The 6 brings together the Democrats, Cheneys and the GOP, for the most part absent. ProPublica reporter claims movement to target government political opponents increased before Jan. 6 attack Briahna Joy Gray: Biden to ‘pay player’ for mid-term inaction PLUS on Friday delivered a strong rebuke from Democrats and the media a day after the anniversary of the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol, accusing its critics of using the aggression as a political wedge, while downplaying the importance of the day the most violent on Capitol Hill in centuries.

In a lengthy statement released through his PAC leadership, Trump sought to exploit the grievances of his conservative voter base, making the Democrats and the media establishment nothing less than a sinister force that had depressed our country in the ground.

These radical leftists in Washington don’t care ANYTHING about American democracy, Trump said. All they care about is control over you, and the wealth and the riches for themselves.

But they fail. No one believes them anymore, he added. And the day quickly arrives when they will be massively removed from power.

The remarks came a day after Democrat-led lawmakers gathered in Washington to commemorate the January 6, 2020 anniversary, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol. as Congress meets to certify that President BidenJoe BidenBiden is hoping for big jobs. On Friday January 6, Democrats, Cheneys and the GOP are mostly absent from the climate of balance / sustainability, democratic emergencies and the victory of the Electoral College MOREs.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the riot. The assault also prompted the House to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the attack.

Before the chaos on Capitol Hill, Trump urged his supporters to fight like hell if he challenged the election results.

Ten Republicans supported Trump’s impeachment in the House and seven voted to convict the president in the Senate trial. But the Senate is well short of the 67 votes needed for a conviction.

Since then, Trump’s grip on his own party has strengthened and he is flirting with a candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Republicans also have high hopes of winning back majorities in the House and Senate in this year’s midterm election. Trump and Jan.6 are likely to be problems both in the GOP primaries and in this fall’s general election.

Trump’s remarks on Friday also came after he canceled a press conference scheduled for Thursday in which he was to repeat his false claims about the 2020 election and criticize the work of the House select committee to investigate the riot January 6.

The words of the former presidents made no mention of the violence committed by the rioters. Instead, he blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Nancy PelosiJan. 6 unites Democrats, Cheneys and the mostly absent GOP One year later: a lesson Three out of four voters support ban on lawmakers from trading in stocks: MORE poll (D-Calif.) – security failure on Capitol Hill.

Trump also accused Democrats of using the January 6 riot as a pretext to clamp down on free speech and censor critics. He also hammered home the Democrats’ efforts to push through sweeping electoral reforms, accusing them of pursuing such measures in order to consolidate their ruling majorities.

The reason Democrats are doing all of this isn’t because they think they’ll win a fair and honest election, Trump said. This is because they know they are going to LOSE an overwhelming majority.

Democrats have called electoral reform efforts necessary to tackle restrictive new election laws that Republican legislatures in several states passed in the wake of the 2020 election and Trump baselessly claims he was deprived of a second mandate in the White House by widespread electoral fraud. .

Well over a year after his loss to Biden, Trump has clung to the misconception that the 2020 election was rigged against him. There is no evidence that the 2020 elections were marred by electoral fraud or widespread embezzlement. Several state-level election audits and reviews have found no evidence of Trump’s claims.

Yet Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him has caught on among many Republicans. A poll released by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst late last month found that nearly three-quarters of Republicans doubt the legitimacy of Bidens’ election victory.

Polls also suggest a deep division in the United States over what happened on January 6 and how to interpret the violent incident.

In his remarks on Friday, Trump brushed aside criticism that he sought to weaken American democracy by rejecting election results.

Remember, I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy, he said. I am the one who tries to SAVE American democracy.

