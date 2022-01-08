Cambodian Prime Minister to meet Burmese military leaders





LEGITIMACY?

Hun Sen, first head of state to visit Myanmar since military took power last year, must push for ASEAN-endorsed five-point peace plan Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived in Myanmar early yesterday, seeking to relaunch a diplomatic initiative to restore peace after a military takeover nearly a year ago. Critics argue that his mission would only legitimize the military takeover. A live video on Hun Sens’s official Facebook page showed the prime minister, the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military took power in February last year, being greeted by senior officials. Burmese officials after arriving in the capital, Naypyidaw. In his role as current president of ASEAN, Hun Sen is scheduled to meet with senior Burmese army general Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled the democratically elected government of Myanmar, toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the nation in violent and economic conflict. disaster. He is to promote a five-point peace plan for Myanmar approved by ASEAN last year. Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia. Hun Sen said in Phnom Penh on Wednesday that he did not set any preconditions before his visit. What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing more than the five points, points of consensus that have been agreed upon by all ASEAN member states, he said on Wednesday evening. The Burmese military said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, who was convicted last month of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence Min Aung Hlaing then halved. Hun Sen was accompanied by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, current ASEAN Special Envoy, and other senior Cambodian leaders. Hun Sen, who has retained power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, may be hoping his visit will revive his own tarnished international image. The Government of National Unity, an underground Myanmar opposition group and a parallel administration, also urged Hun Sen to stay away. Meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, shaking hands stained with blood. This will not be acceptable, said Dr Sasa, spokesperson for the group that uses one name. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the Burmese leader will continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings unless progress is made. If there was no significant progress in implementing the five-point consensus, Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings, Widodo wrote on Twitter after speaking. to Hun Sen.

