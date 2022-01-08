PM Modi Security Breach FIR registered under section 283 IPC 150 unknown persons Kulgari Ferozepur





New Delhi: An FIR was registered against 150 unknown persons at the Kulgari police station in Ferozepur district of Punjab in connection with the incident of breach of security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state linked to the poll. The FIR was registered under section 283 of the IPC (danger or obstruction on public highway or waterway) on January 6, the government of Punjab said in its report to the Center. There was a major political outcry after Prime Minister Modi was stranded on an overflight in the Punjab for 20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters. The Interior Ministry called the incident a “major security gap”. READ | Farmers had no concrete information on the passage of Prime Minister Modi’s convoy: SKM Prime Minister Modi had to return from the Punjab, linked to the poll, without attending any event, including a rally. The Union Home Office on Friday issued notices of presentation to six senior officers“href =” https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-security-lapse-mha-committee-begins-questioning-punjab-police-dgp-s-chattopadhyaya-over-a-dozen-senior- officials-convened-report-1504878 “target =” “>The Union Home Office issued notices of presentation to six senior officers, including the police chief of Bathinda, for the security breach. Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja and the other five officers were responsible for the security of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the state on January 5. The Center formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and was advised to submit the report as soon as possible. The government of Punjab has also set up a committee to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to secure the records relating to the security arrangements made for Prime Minister Modi’s visit by the state government, the police and central agencies. The incident sparked a major political row just weeks before the Punjab elections, with the BJP claiming that the ruling Congress in the state had “attempted to physically injure” the prime minister. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Narendra Modi’s “life threatening gimmick” was aimed at “overthrowing a democratically elected government” in the state. Congress claimed that Modi had canceled his trip due to small crowds at the venue.

