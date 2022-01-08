Uyghurs in Turkey accuse Chinese officials of genocide





In a landmark case, 19 Uyghur Muslims filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor against 112 Chinese officials accusing them of crimes of genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. Turkish law recognizes universal jurisdiction. Torture, genocide, rape [and] crimes against humanity can be prosecuted in Turkish courts and criminals can be tried, warned lawyer Gulden Sonmen. The charge concerns 116 people who are believed to be still detained in China and was filed against 112 people, including members of the Chinese Communist Party, directors and officers of labor camps. UN experts have criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs and reported the burial of more than one million people in forced re-education camps. Commenting on the case, Sonmez criticized the international community noting its failure to pursue responsibility in China. The International Criminal Court should have started this trial already, but China is a member of the [United Nations] Security Council and that does not seem possible in this dynamic, he noted. Made his statement surrounded by more than 50 Uyghurs holding up photos of their missing family members and demanding that the Chinese authorities be prosecuted. Protesters were also seen waving the blue and white flags of the East Turkestan Independent Movement, a group China accuses of threatening stability in Xinjiang province. Turkey is home to the largest Uyghur diaspora outside of Central Asia, with around 50,000 inhabitants. Sino-Turkish relations Uyghurs living in Turkey have criticized the government’s cordial relations with China after the signing of an extradition treaty between the two countries. Turkey’s foreign minister insisted the deal would not result in the Uyghurs being returned to China where they would be persecuted. In July, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly spoke with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and claimed that Uyghurs should be able to live as equal citizens of China. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in July that it is important for Turkey that Uyghur Muslims live in peace as equal citizens of China, but maintained that Turkey respects the national sovereignty of China. Read more here.

