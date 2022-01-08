Chinese women unlikely to realize their government’s desire for more babies – Radio Free Asia

In May 2021, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled new plans to raise declining birth rates and reverse population aging, raising the official limit on the number of children per couple from two to three.

But the people who do most of the mental, physical, and emotional work of motherhood and childcare – Chinese women – might not step in to solve the government’s population problems as easily as CCP leader Xi Jinping. ‘hope.

“I can’t have another child. Raising a child is like putting your money in a shredder,” a service worker named Li from the central city of Changsha told RFA. “There is no way I can have another.”

Qiu Xiaojia, a millennial from the eastern city of Hangzhou, has been married for three years and believes even a child is out of the question.

“We have bought a house now and the monthly mortgage payments are higher than my monthly salary,” Qiu said. “So where will the money come from to have children?” “

“I can’t even afford a child, let alone three,” she said.

In the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, Ma Jing says she already works six days a week at a tech company and that she and her husband have no plans to reproduce anytime soon.

“I live from paycheck to paycheck, and still depend on my parents a lot,” Ma said. “The property I live in is theirs, I drive my mom’s car and still can’t save . “

“This policy may allow me to have three children, but I won’t, I can’t afford it.”

Li Dan, an older millennial based in Shanghai, says she could afford them, but still won’t have them.

“The main reason for me, an older woman of childbearing age, has nothing to do with money,” Li said. “The main reason is that I am a single woman.”

Raising children in China is a costly business, with parents forced to find money for the education of just one child. While public schools do not charge tuition fees until the 10th year of compulsory education, they increasingly require nominal payments of various kinds, as well as payments for food and extracurricular activities.

Xi said “education and counseling should be provided to promote marriage and family values ​​among young people of marrying age,” with the Politburo promising tax and housing incentives in the works for couples wishing to have children.

Other promised support measures include improving prenatal and postnatal care, universal childcare, and lowering education costs for families.

China’s fertility rate stood at around 1.3 children per woman in 2020, compared to the 2.1 children per woman needed for the population to replace itself.

“Empty policies”

Yet the three-child policy is a kind of about-face, as it does just five years after the CCP abandoned the one-child policy, which has resulted in decades of human rights violations, including forced abortions and late sterilizations, as well as generalized control of the fertility of women by the authorities.

“Policies make no sense without an idea of ​​how they will be implemented and how much money the government will need to spend,” Wang Zheng, associate professor of history and studies, told RFA. on Women and Gender at the University of Michigan.

“A central problem is that we have yet to see any government documentation examining the flaws in the one-child policy,” Wang said. “Without such a thought process, how are they going to make sure that they don’t make a huge mistake in public reproductive policy?”

According to Georgetown University Asian law researcher Zhao Sile, authoritarian means were used to control women’s reproductive systems and limit births during the one-child policy.

“What is worrying for China is that it is not a democratic society, so it may not adjust its policies according to the real needs of the society,” Zhao told RFA. “Instead, he can use authoritarian means [to implement them]. “

“The next step will depend on the country’s adoption of more restrictive childbirth policies,” Zhao said. “For example, are they going to tie it to bonuses and promotions? “

“Will they restrict access to contraception and abortion?

“Authoritarian and patriarchal system”

At the end of June, the statistics office of Yueyang City in Hunan issued a directive calling on authorities to encourage couples to give birth, thereby reducing the distance between the second and third child, sparking online criticism that the government considered women to be reproducers.

“Such measures will only make women more resistant to childbirth,” Zhao said. “China’s authoritarian and patriarchal system comes into serious conflict with the more individualistic evolution of modern women.”

Qiu, whose employer forced her to sign a pledge not to get pregnant within the next three years, agreed.

“I feel that the barriers that prevent [women] to look for a better future are higher and higher, “she said.” I feel this anxiety every day of my life.

Official Chinese surveys have shown that nearly 60 percent of Chinese women have encountered questions about their marital status and childbirth intentions during the application process, while recruitment announcements frequently specify a preference for male applicants. or for women who have finished having children.

“Over the past decades, with economic growth, resources have fallen disproportionately into the hands of men,” Dong Yige, professor at New York State University, told RFA.

Along with this comes the stereotypical expectation that women should be good wives and mothers, encouraged and endorsed by Xi Jinping since 2013.

“This is all part of the mainstream gender discourse again,” said Wang Zheng, adding that there would naturally be resistance to this attempt by Chinese women, despite the CCP’s attempts to eradicate the feminist movement. popular of the country.

“It cannot be done. Feminism has always been a decentralized and democratic movement,” Wang said. “It’s not like a political party or an organization.”

“It grows like grass, like endless forest fires,” Wang said. “As long as a woman has any ideological awareness, she will sound like feminists.”



