Proof of the seriousness of the coal crisis in Indonesia: Luhut-Jokowi intervenes

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The critical state of the national coal supply, especially for power generation, has had a dramatic effect. This emerges from the direct involvement of the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to overcome this problem.

How not to interfere, the article is that if PT PLN (Persero) as the operator of the power plant and also private developer of electricity (Independent electricity producer/ IPP) really do not have a coal supply, so blackouts are a threat.

As is known, the lack of coal supply for the country’s power plants could threaten the electricity supply of 10 million PLN customers, ranging from the general public to industries in Java, Madura, Bali (Jamali) and non- Jamali.

Nearly 20 steam power plants (PLTU) with a total capacity of around 10,850 megawatts (MW) are threatened with extinction if the coal supply to the power plants is not ensured by the coal companies.

This condition also infuriated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and ultimately intervened in the management of the domestic coal supply.

On Monday (03/01/2022), the president threatened to revoke not only export permits but also mining permits (IUPs) for coal companies that do not meet their national coal supply obligations (Internal market obligation/ DMO), following the critical state of the coal supply to PT PLN (Persero) power plants.

Jokowi stressed that mining companies must comply with DMO regulations, especially for the PT PLN (Persero) power plant. According to him, this is absolute and non-negotiable.

“There is already a DMO mechanism that requires mining companies to refill PLN generators. This is absolute, it should not be violated for any reason. Companies that cannot meet their obligations to meet national needs may be subject to sanctions. commercial license, ”Jokowi said.

Jokowi also ordered the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, BUMN and PLN to find the best solution for the national interest.

“First, regarding the supply of coal, I ordered the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Public Enterprises and PLN to immediately find the best solution for the national interest. The priority is to meet the national needs of PLN and national industries, “he stressed.

He said private companies, state-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries engaged in mining, plantations and other natural resource processing should prioritize domestic needs before exporting.

“I must remember that the government requires that private companies, BUMN and their subsidiaries engaged in mining, plantations and other transformations of natural resources first meet national needs, before exporting,” he said. he declared.

“This is a mandate under Article 33 paragraph 3 of the 1945 Constitution that the land, water and natural resources contained therein are controlled by the state and used for the greatest prosperity. of the people, ”he explained.

This bluff turned out to be no joke, as evidenced by the President’s announcement yesterday, Thursday (6/1/2022), regarding the revocation of 2,078 Coal and Mining Permits (IUP).

The President said that the revocation of the IUP was due to the fact that he had never submitted a work plan.

“Today, as many as 2,078 mining and coal company licenses have been revoked because we never submitted a work plan, licenses that have been granted for years but have not been executed and that has resulted in the use of held hostage natural resources to improve people’s well-being, “Jokowi said on Thursday (6/1/2022).

Jokowi said the government will continue to improve the management of natural resources so that it is fair, transparent and just to correct injustice and natural damage.

“Logging permits as well as state land use continue to be thoroughly evaluated. Permits that are not executed, are not productive, are transferred to other parties and are not not in accordance with their designations and regulations, we will revoke them, ”he said. .

After the President’s announcement concerning the revocation of thousands of mining permits from Minerba, finally in the afternoon, Thursday (01/06/2022), the Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan a also held a coordination meeting with a number of relevant ministries under him and also PT PLN (Persero) as a commercial player in coal mining.

Luhut said his party has discussed proposed solutions for the emergency and long-term conditions of this problem.

However, his party has not decided what policies will be pursued in the future as today’s meeting is only discussing the formula and a number of proposals from relevant stakeholders.

The plan is that today, Friday (7/1/2022), his party will hold another meeting and immediately take a policy at that time.

“Tomorrow we will continue the meeting. We will divide the execution in half now and later the permanent settlement. So far, no urgent issues have been resolved. We have a few items that we want to resolve, tomorrow l ‘team will work. Then also at the same time as our new formula proposed, the team will study by tomorrow at 2 p.m., we must decide, “he explained to journalists met at his office on Thursday (06/01 / 2022).

As is known, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has adopted a policy of banning coal exports for the period from January 1 to 31, 2022 for holders of mining permits (IUP) or IUPK for the production operating phase, and IUPK as Continuation of Contractual / Conventional Operations and PKP2B following the coal supply crisis for PLN power plants and private electricity developers (Independent Power Producer / IPP) .

The Director General of Minerals and Coal of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Ridwan Djamaluddin, said this measure must be taken and is temporary in order to maintain the security and stability of electricity and the national economy.

