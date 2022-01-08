Three-member panel to investigate “serious misconduct” during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Punjab: MHA: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon & Mukesh Ranjan Tribune press service New Delhi, January 6 The Union Ministry of the Interior (MHA) today formed a three-member committee headed by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, to examine the “serious shortcomings” during the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on Wednesday, putting VVIP at serious risk. The other panel members are Balbir Singh, Co-Director, IB, and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group (SPG). Unhappy, says ex-PM Deve Gowda Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda expressed concern over the “security breach”, saying the incident was unfortunate and unacceptable in a democracy. The three-judge SC bench will hear the case today The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, a spokesperson said. The prime minister’s cavalcade was stranded on an overflight near Ferozepur due to a blockade imposed by farmers. Expect a tough decision After collecting information, whatever the steps … important and difficult decisions will be made. – Anurag Thakur, Minister of the Union The panel was announced hours after the Union’s Cabinet expressed “serious concern about the shortcomings”, with most ministers seeking exemplary action in the matter. The Cabinet meeting took place after the Prime Minister met with President Ram Nath Kovind to brief him on the matter. “Thanking him (the president) for his concern,” the prime minister tweeted, even as the BJP demanded the president’s reign in Punjab. A three-judge panel led by CJI NV Ramana will hear the case tomorrow. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: “Important and difficult decisions that need to be taken will be taken. Everyone in the country has expressed concern over the massive lapse. Some have gone to the Supreme Court. Thakur said the Interior Ministry has demanded action and accountability in the matter and is awaiting the report from the Punjab government. Official sources have argued that the prime minister’s cavalcade traveled to Hussainiwala by road only after permission from the Punjab DGP. Yesterday, the Interior Ministry asked the Punjab government to determine responsibility for the “breaches”, even though Congress continued to deny the existence of a violation and called the controversy political. The case is poised to gain massive momentum ahead of elections in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, with the BJP ready to project Congress as “an enemy of Modi who tried to hurt him ”. Congress dismissed the security breach charge, calling it a “false story and an insult to the Punjabis.” Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said: “The BJP is playing a political drama due to low attendance at the Prime Minister’s rally. When his convoy was stuck in traffic jams in Gautam Budh Nagar in December 2017 and Delhi in September 2018, there was no breach of security. But when the prime minister changed his route at the last minute in Punjab and there was a 15-minute delay to clear the road, it put his life in danger. Did someone attack his convoy?

