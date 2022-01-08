The PTI has governed an economic success for three years: Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the country was producing 25,000 tonnes of urea per day, which was enough to meet the country’s needs, warning that those involved in creating man-made shortages would be treated severely.

He was chairing a meeting to review the demand and supply of fertilizers, especially urea, in the country. Last year, the country produced record harvests of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and corn, and thanks to the government’s agro-compatible policies, farmers earned an additional income of Rs 822 billion over the course of for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The surplus income has resulted in increased purchases of urea by farmers, the prime minister noted.

The government is focused on providing an adequate amount of fertilizer for maximum wheat production to ensure food security. The availability of fertilizer over the next three weeks is especially important for farmers to model a bumper wheat crop, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs had devoted three years to economic success stories linked to the government. He called on the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for an efficient management of the urea supply chain for Rabi crops. He also called on the chief secretaries of the provinces to take effective action through the district administration to curb storage, smuggling and procurement through intermediaries outside the supply chain. .

He called on all authorities to work closely with all stakeholders, including fertilizer producers, to ensure adequate supply of urea to farmers in order to achieve record wheat production this year. Meanwhile, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri called Prime Minister Imran here. The meeting discussed the organization of the PTI in Balochistan and the further mobilization of party staff as well as parliamentary issues.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan has been doing exceptionally well in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to countries in the region and government policies of smart lockdown and inducement for the industry. construction, social protection programs and subsidies for industries, small and medium-sized enterprises are maintained. the economy is growing at a sustained rate that has been praised by commentators around the world.

The three years of government, he stressed, are an economic success because we inherited a huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, a less competitive business environment and policies. lack of incentives for the private sector.

Despite the worst balance of payments crisis in Pakistan’s history in 2018, the economic hardships caused by COVID-19, high commodity prices in the global market and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan having a direct and indirect impact on the Pakistan growth is still expected to be over 4pc which is a huge achievement, he said.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group here. The meeting gave a comprehensive overview of the overall economic situation of the country, the measures taken by the government to mitigate the effects of high commodity prices on ordinary people and the achievements of the government over the past 3 years.

The meeting was informed that after successfully avoiding the crisis left by the previous government, strong economic stabilization measures were taken, resulting in high growth compared to all countries in the region, even in the time of COVID-19. Exports showed an increase of 25pc, tax revenue is record with an increase of 38pc and remittances also increased by 27pc.

In addition, the agricultural sector recorded record revenues (Rs.1100 billion in additional transfers to farmers), record profits of Rs.950 billion by industry, a boom in the IT sector due to the government’s IT policy, a monthly circular debt reduction after successful IPP tariff agreements. In addition to the above, the government kept its promise of a welfare state by launching the largest social security program under Ehsaas, made institutional reforms, and successfully complied with FATF terms that have set us apart. avoided entering the blacklist.

The meeting was also presented with proposals to mitigate the transfer of the effects of high global commodity prices to ordinary people. The proposals included increased incomes, the purchasing power of the population, subsidies focused on the middle and lower income classes and the expansion of the social safety net.

The Prime Minister ordered the departments to coordinate and implement the long and short term plans for further improvement of both the macroeconomic situation of the county and the improvement of the economic situation of the people. The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiyar, Syed Fakhar Imam, MOS Farrukh Habib, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Shehbaz Gill, Governor of the Reza Baqir State Bank and senior officials.

