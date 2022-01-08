Politics
Turkey creates bonds payable if banks lose money as a result of Erdogan’s lira plan
The Turkish government wants to issue additional bonds to reimburse banks for potential losses in lira deposits linked to exchange rates.
According to a law tabled in lawmakers by the ruling AK Party, the Treasury and Finance Ministry will be allowed to issue specially tailored bonds to lenders instead of giving them money. If the currency weakens again, banks will use the securities to pay more interest to lira deposit holders.
On December 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a new tool to mitigate investor losses during times of extreme currency volatility. Under the Erdogans plan, the government will pay lira deposit holders the differential if lira declines against hard currencies exceed bank interest rates.
The bill can be amended by lawmakers before its final vote.
While the FX-linked deposit program brought some stability to the pound at the end of a chaotic year, the currency is not yet out of the woods.
The treasury may not have enough cash at some point, said Cemal Ozturk, one of the AK party lawmakers who drafted the bill. Therefore, the regulation paves the way for payment in government bonds.
After a brief rally after Erdogan introduced support measures, the pound has lost around 17% in the past two weeks, the biggest drop among the major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. It was trading down 0.7% to 13.7705 per dollar on Thursday at 3:28 p.m. in Istanbul.
Critics say the measure will backfire because the increased money supply will fuel consumer prices.
Further depreciation will increase the burden on government due to the falling pound and boost inflation, Istanbul Analytics economist Guldem Atabay said in a report. Consumer prices rose 36.08% per year until last year, compared to the official central banks target of 5%.
