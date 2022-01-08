Last 3 years an economic success story: Imran





Says the government to ensure food security in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the outgoing governments of the past three years have been an economic success story.

Chairing a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group here, the prime minister said the national economy continued to grow steadily due to government smart lockdown policies, construction industry incentives, social protection programs. , as well as subsidies for industries, small and medium. companies.

Khan lamented that the government inherited huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, a less competitive business environment, and policies of lack of incentives for the private sector.

Despite the worst balance of payments crisis in Pakistan’s history in 2018, the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, high commodity prices in the world market and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, he said. , the growth rate should always be above 4%, which is a huge achievement.

The Prime Minister instructed the authorities concerned to coordinate and implement long and short term plans for further improvement of macroeconomic conditions, as well as the living conditions of the people.

The meeting was briefed on the overall economic situation in the country, measures taken by governments to alleviate the effects of high food prices on common man and his achievements over the past three years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, chairing a meeting regarding fertilizer demand and supply, Imran Khan, said the government was focusing on providing an appropriate amount of fertilizer for maximum wheat production in order to to ensure food security in the country.

He said 25,000 tons of urea were produced in Pakistan every day, which was enough to meet the needs of the agricultural sector. He warned that those who created an artificial urea shortage would be treated with iron fists.

He noted that record crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and corn were produced in the country last year.

Due to the government’s pro-agriculture policies during the year 2020-2021, farmers earned additional income of Rs 822 billion, he added.

Farmers have increased their purchases of urea because of the income they get from it, he observed. He said that the availability of urea for farmers, especially in the next three weeks, is very important to get a bumper wheat crop.

He called on relevant officials to take all possible measures to establish an efficient urea supply chain for Rabi crops.

He called on the provincial chief secretaries to take effective measures to stop the hoarding and smuggling of fertilizers, through the district administration and to end the purchase of fertilizers through intermediaries outside the normal supply chain.

Imran called on officials to work with all stakeholders, including fertilizer manufacturers, so that urea supplies can be assured to farmers for a bumper wheat crop this year.

