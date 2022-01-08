Global risks of 2022 include not counting national risks of 2021

January 1 is the usual and useful marker of a new year.

But when it comes to the international outlook for 2022, this month’s topic Minnesota Global Dialogue “Big decisions”, it is not January 1, 2022, but January 6, 2021, which could in fact be a more decisive date.

This is because the deep divisions displayed in the attack on Capitol Hill demean the United States in the eyes of the international community, restricting the country’s foreign policy response to threats to come.

Some of these threats are described in the annual scans of the International crisis group (ICG), the think tank Eurasia Group advice on political risks, and other institutions and individuals. Others are unforeseen, albeit part of a pattern, such as this week’s clash in Kazakhstan between protesters and pro-government forces backed by Russia, which once again projects force into a former entity. Soviet.

The specter that it can also do so in Ukraine has raised this tension to the top of the annual edition of the ICG “Ten conflicts to watchThe world is watching, indeed, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed more than 100,000 troops to his country’s border with Ukraine, engaging in a breathtaking struggle with the Western powers over NATO. Putin’s record, no one should rule out another military conflict, ”the ICG analysis said.

Russia is fifth on EG “Main risks 2022“Relations between the United States and Russia are on a razor’s edge,” the report said. “What started as a gradual increase in troops near Ukraine last year has turned into a broader Russian demand to restructure the European security architecture. This, combined with lingering concerns about electoral interference. and cyber operations, means Russia is on the verge of precipitating an international crisis. ”

This crisis may stem from the deployment of weapons, said Tom hanson, a former Foreign Service Officer who is now Diplomat in Residence at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hanson’s highly anticipated annual “US Foreign Policy Update,” hosted by Global Minnesota in partnership with the Humphrey School, will be a virtual version this year, scheduled for Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. ET.

In an email exchange, Hanson said Russia had “issued vague threats of a ‘strategic’ response if its demands were ignored. This could potentially involve the deployment of Russia’s new Zicron missile, and we’ll likely hear more about these hypersonic weapons. in 2022. “

Hanson mentions China and Iran as countries with which the United States could face growing tensions, and notes that Beijing, Tehran and Moscow are “coming closer”. For its part, the ICG ranks the bilateral Beijing-Washington relationship fifth among its conflicts to watch, declaring that China “wants a sphere of influence in which its neighbors are sovereign but deferential”. This and other factors, according to their analysis, mean that “in Washington, one of the few views shared across the aisle is that China is an adversary that the United States is with. inexorably disagree “.

The Eurasia group acknowledges the tension but qualifies “Cold War 2.0” as “red herring”, claiming in part that “the economy of Washington and that of Beijing are increasingly integrated into the whole”. Not that China is not a challenge in fact the first of EG, but the effects on an international scale come from the internal dynamics, in particular from its pandemic approach: the “zero-COVID policy of China”, says the report, “will fail to contain the infections, which will lead to larger epidemics.” , in turn requiring more severe blockages. This in turn will lead to greater economic disruption, greater state intervention, and a more dissatisfied population at odds with the state media’s triumphalist mantra “China has defeated COVID”. “

Like the virus itself, it will not respect borders. On their own, supply chain disruptions, a major accelerator of the jarring inflation that is hitting the West and disrupting the Biden administration, will also continue to have an impact on politics, including the mid-year elections. – mandate of 2022, which the EG has designated as the third highest risk. November’s congressional vote “will be one of the largest in US history,” according to the report. “The votes will take place amid allegations of fraud by Democrats and Republicans, and they will hold a 2024 presidential election that [former President] Donald Trump, if he shows up, will win or attempt to steal. This year’s vote will not itself cause a crisis, but it represents a historic tipping point. “

The additional risk, Ian Bremmer, President and CEO of Eurasia Group told me on a conference call, is the consequence that the United States is potentially “incapable of ensuring legitimate governance at the level. federal, on the world stage for a while, which then creates a much higher “empty land” risk than what we are seeing now. (“The Empty Lands”, eighth on EG’s list, includes places like Afghanistan, the Sahel, Yemen, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Haiti, all of which are on the list of conflicts which, according to ICG, deserve to be watched.)

What happens, Bremmer wondered, if suddenly the Baltic States, NATO or Taiwan are added to this list? “These are very important questions that are fundamentally tearing apart the fabric of the current geopolitical order.” America’s dysfunction could cause Russia and / or China to test our resolve and resilience more aggressively. “The point is,” Bremmer added, “that the midterms set up a reality where in the next three or four years we might be looking at not a geopolitical recession, but a geopolitical depression.”

A mid-term Republican resurgence “will inevitably make the work of the Biden team more difficult,” said the chief executive officer of the International Crisis Group. Comfort I was. Via email from Brussels, Ero added that “foreign counterparts are also looking at 2024 and the possible return of Trump-like ‘America First’ foreign policy and wondering if a deal with the Biden team will survive beyond that. of the next inauguration. Day. “

Reflecting on a series of recent polls quantifying America’s divisions, Hanson said that “at some point our own national polarization joins the list of national security concerns, as even our closest allies begin. to see ourselves as distracted, unpredictable and less of a role model. governance than before. “

America has the governance model for reducing distractions and unpredictability. But the model must be rooted in the truth. This is why the work of the Congress Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol is crucial. Any entity, including a superpower, that cannot reckon with its failures is doomed to repeat them. And a repeat of an attack on the citadel of democracy or elections, the DNA of our democracy not only impacts us at the national level, but also our ability to protect and project the interests and values ​​of America abroad. As a result, accurate reporting and accountability of officials on January 6, 2021 is essential to effectively address geopolitical challenges in 2022.

John Rash is a Star Tribune columnist and columnist. The Rash Report can be heard at 8:10 am Fridays on WCCO Radio at 8:30 am On Twitter: @rashreport.

Once a month, the theme of this column is determined by the Big Decisions Dialogue on Foreign Policy, conducted in partnership with the nonprofit citizen engagement organization Global Minnesota. Want to join the conversation? Go to globalminnesota.org