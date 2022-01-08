Trump hits back after Biden’s Jan.6 speech, claiming Democrat “completely and utterly failed”





Trump retaliates after Biden’s Jan.6 speech, saying the Democrat “completely and utterly failed.” .

Biden “used my name today to try to divide America further,” Trump said in a statement. “This political theater is just a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and utterly failed.”

“Our country no longer has borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record figures!), Is no longer independent of energy, inflation is endemic, our army is in chaos, and our the exit, or surrender, of Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States and much more, ”continued Trump.

Biden, in a speech Thursday morning, fired several shots at Trump, saying the Republican “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election”, and he did it “because he values power over principle, he sees his own interest as more important than America’s interest, his battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. “

In his response, Trump also shot the House committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, repeating his claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR TOP STORY.

Chicago Public Schools are canceling classes for the third day in a row as the battle with the teachers’ union continues. .

Pedro Martinez, general manager of Chicago public schools, told parents Thursday night to plan another day without class unless they learn otherwise from their child’s principal.

The latest announcement came after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lambasted the Chicago Teachers Union, accusing it of trying to take student education hostage.

“I will not allow [the Chicago Teachers Union] take our children hostage. I will not allow them to compromise the future of this generation of CPS students. That won’t happen, “Lightfoot told reporters on Wednesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Biden administrator plans to send 500 million home coronavirus test kits to the Postal Service amid wave The White House plans to work with the U.S. Postal Service to send 500 million home coronavirus tests to Americans in the coming weeks to address a shortage of test kits amid the recent wave of omicron, according to a report.

Officials hope to start shipping tests within a month; they will be sent to people who request them on a government website that has yet to launch, The Washington Post reported, citing four sources who spoke on condition of anonymity when the program was formalized.

The plan has yet to be officially announced. Confirmation could arrive as early as next week, a source told the newspaper. The Biden administration awarded its first testing contract to a manufacturer on Thursday, but the name of the company was not released.

The Postal Service may ask its 40,000 seasonal workers to stay on to help distribute the tests, according to the Post. CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE.

A FEW WORDS OF END

Sean Hannity pointed to the Democrats’ lingering hypocrisy as they investigated last year’s Capitol Riot while ignoring more than 500 other riots that left hundreds of blocs of American communities torched or looted.

Democrats and their media allies did not show the same level of concern or consideration when left-wing rioters besieged a federal courthouse in Oregon last year for weeks, the host of “Hannity”.

“Gas lighting for Democrats, the crowd and the media is at record levels,” he said. the cast of ‘Hamilton.’ “

