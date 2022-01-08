On this day January 7: The last day of Imran Khan’s cricket test





# HISTORICAL ACHIEVEMENTS / EVENTS

1992 – The last day of Imran Khan’s cricket test, one of the longest and most successful testing careers of all time (1971-92). Current Pakistani Prime Minister Khan has taken 362 test wickets and reached six centuries

Sri Lanka’s Kapila Wijegunawardene was delighted to have beaten Imran Khan “lbw” in the latter’s final testing rounds in Faisalabad for a third ball duck in a close chase. YouTube Photo

2011 – England complete their first Ashes victory in Australia in 24 years, with an unprecedented third win of the series, in Sydney

2017 – David Warner becomes only the fifth batter to score a century before lunch on day one of a test, and the first to do so in Australia, in a series win over Pakistan, also in Sydney

David Warner hits a ton in Sydney, in just one game session

2019 – India’s first victory in the Test Series in Australia

# UNUSUAL

1997 – Pakistan returns from losing its top three hitters – Aamer Sohail, Zahoor Elahi and Ijaz Ahmed – for nothing to win a One-Day International (ODI), against Australia

# WEDDINGS

2006 – Funky pop singer Pink, 26, marries motocross daredevil and “The Surreal Life” actor Carey Hart, 30, at the Four Seasons Resort in Costa Rica

# BIRTHS

1942 – The remarkable Russian weightlifter Vasiliy Alekseyev is born, who set 80 world records while winning Olympic gold in 1972 and 1976

This remarkable Russian weightlifter Vasiliy Alekseyev

1985 – Birth of Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, co-record holder with Michael Schumacher of seven World Drivers’ Championship titles

