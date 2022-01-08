World’s largest floating solar farm is commissioned with wind and storage





Beijing-based power company Huaneng Power International (HPI) has completed the world’s largest floating solar project in Dezhou, which is in Shandong, an east China’s province on the Yellow Sea. The 320 megawatt (MW) project is the largest floating solar farm to come online to date. UnderstandingSolar is a free service that connects you with the top rated solar installers in your area for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to research the best quotes. Click here to find out more and get your quotes. * a d. The world’s largest floating solar farm Dezhou Dingzhuang floating solar farm, which is in a reservoir near a 2.65 GW HPI coal-fired power plant, is connected to a 100 MW wind farm and 8 MWh of battery storage. The three together form the Huaneng Dezhou Dingzhuang Integrated Wind and Solar Energy Storage Project. They all share an electrical infrastructure that supplies power to the grid. PV Magazine share details: HPI built the solar power plant in two phases with capacities of 200 MW and 120 MW, respectively. The first phase, which included the deployment of 8 MWh of storage capacity, was completed in 2020, while the second phase was completed between mid-September and the end of December. The facility is expected to generate around 550 million kWh of electricity per year, the company said, without disclosing additional technical details. Huaneng won’t hold onto the title of “the largest” for long as a 600 MW floating solar farm is expected to be commissioned in Madhya Pradesh, India by 2023. Taking Electek All the big renewables coming online anywhere, let alone in China, should be celebrated. The Chinese government has said it will not reduce coal consumption in China until 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in September that China will stop building coal-fired power projects abroad. It’s awesome. But China, which is already responsible for a whopping half of the world’s coal-fired electricity generation, is still launch of new coal-fired power stations nationally to meet its huge demand for electricity. Reuters writes: A report released this month by researchers at the State Grid Corporation of China said energy security concerns mean the country is likely to build up to 150 gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired power capacity in the country. during the period 2021-2025, bringing the total to 1,230. GW. Hopefully China continues to launch even more large renewable projects like this floating solar farm so that the wind turns and renewables can provide the electricity that China needs. Because the commissioning of new coal by 2025 is worrying. Read more: The world’s largest floating offshore wind farm is now complete Photo:Huaneng Power International FTC: We use automatic affiliate links which generate income. Following. Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://electrek.co/2022/01/07/worlds-largest-floating-solar-farm-comes-online-with-wind-and-storage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos