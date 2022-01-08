Apex Court Order to Secure Records on Security Arrangements

The Supreme Court today ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to “immediately secure the files relating to the security arrangements made for the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the Punjab of the government of the State, its police and central agencies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that this case cannot be left to just anyone and that it is cross-border terrorism. NIA officials can therefore help the investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also said the incident caused international embarrassment. Senior lawyer DS Patwalia, AG of Punjab told the Supreme Court that the Punjab takes the matter very seriously. A committee was formed by the state government on the day of the incident.

A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also asked the council representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to investigate the shortcomings during the prime minister’s visit to hold hands until Monday “where he will hear the plea afterwards.

Heard counsel for the parties. Taking into consideration the arguments put forward, bearing in mind that they concerned the security of the Prime Minister and other matters … as a first step, we find it appropriate to order the Registrar General of Punjab and Upper Haryana court to immediately secure the records, ”the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said in the order.

He also ordered the government of Punjab, its police authorities and other central and state agencies to cooperate and immediately provide all relevant documents to the Registrar General.

The bench has now posted the case for a new hearing on January 10.

