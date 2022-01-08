Kazakh leader issues firing orders to kill protesters

Nariman Gizitdinov / Bloomberg News (TNS)

The President of Kazakhstan said he had ordered security forces to shoot protesters “without warning” as he declared victory with Russian help to quell the unrest sweeping the Central Asian nation.

“Those who do not surrender will be destroyed,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation on Friday. He rejected all calls for negotiations with the protesters, calling them “criminals, murderers,” and said operations were continuing against them.

The second intervention in as many years to support the besieged leader of a neighboring state represents another decisive show of power by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he prepares for a crucial confrontation with the West next week over NATO expansion. Chinese President Xi Jinping backed the crackdown on what he called an attempted “color revolution” in Kazakhstan in a message to Tokayev, while the United States and the European Union called for a peaceful resolution of crisis.

Russian paratroopers have joined operations to retake Almaty airport, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, which said 75 planes transported its forces to Kazakhstan after Tokayev appealed for help. Russia has tasked an officer who led military operations in Syria and Ukraine with the deployment of Collective Security Treaty Organization troops to Kazakhstan.

Dozens of people have already been killed and hundreds injured in Tokayev’s response to the most serious challenge Kazakhstan’s rulers have faced since independence in 1991. The death toll seemed set to rise with videos on the networks social reports showing troops firing automatic weapons in Almaty, the largest city, where the president said 20,000 “bandits” attacked government buildings.

Yields on Kazakh dollar bonds due 2045 fell for a second day after surging more than 30 basis points on Wednesday, resulting in the biggest loss for the stock since March 2020.

Tokayev said CSTO troops would only stay in Kazakhstan shortly after taking the unprecedented step of asking the bloc to intervene to help quell unrest he blamed on unspecified outside forces. The Russian-dominated alliance also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The intervention in Kazakhstan comes after Putin backed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on popular protests, which resulted in sanctions from the United States and its allies following the contested 2020 elections.

Kremlin to hold high-stakes security talks from Sunday with the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies as part of a Russian military build-up near the border with Ukraine which, according to American intelligence, could be preparation for an invasion. Russia denies this, while insisting on binding guarantees that NATO will withdraw its forces to the positions it occupied in 1997 and exclude future membership of Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states.

Kazakh protests initially sparked by anger over rising fuel prices quickly turned into nationwide anti-government protests amid discontent with declining living standards and widespread corruption. Thousands of people took to the streets and seized government buildings in the country of 19 million people, as large as Western Europe and rich in oil and minerals.

At least 26 protesters were killed during security operations, the Interior Ministry reported on Friday. Previously, he said 18 security guards were dead and 748 injured in clashes with protesters. More than 3,800 people have been arrested, the Interfax press service reported, citing the ministry.

Uranium prices have skyrocketed amid unrest at the world’s largest supplier of nuclear fuel, although Kazakhstan’s main miner Kazatomprom has said it will meet all delivery deadlines. There was no sign of a disruption in the production of oil, the country’s largest export.

Tokayev ordered the limited restoration of internet access which was cut after declaring a state of emergency, but warned that connections could be blocked again if unrest breaks out. He accused the Kazakh government and army of sleeping while local and foreign “terrorists” prepared attacks.

Neither CSTO nor Tokayev’s government have indicated which outside forces they blame for the protests that appeared to have started spontaneously. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the unrest was “an externally inspired attempt to violently undermine the security and integrity of the state with the use of organized and trained armed units.”

The protests included calls for longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to relinquish the reins of power. Nazarbayev, 81, ceded the presidency to Tokayev in 2019, but retained substantial influence in the country’s repressive political system. He has not been seen in public since the start of the crisis.

Tokayev accepted his government’s resignation and fired several senior security officials on Wednesday in an attempt to appease protesters. He also declared that he took over from Nazarbayev as head of the Security Council and pledged to stay in the capital Nure-Sultan “no matter what”.