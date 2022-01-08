Nawaz Sharif tells party not to let PM Imran drop funding report – Pakistan





Asks Shehbaz to organize workers’ conventions to prepare for the long march of the PDMs.

LAHORE: ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered his Pakistani Muslim League not to let Imran Khan off the hook based on Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) damning report on PTI foreign funding case , aggressively shake the case and not let both houses of parliament function well until justice is done.

The supreme leader of the PML-N ordered his party leader, Shehbaz Sharif, to start organizing workers’ conventions at the district and division levels of the Punjab to mobilize the party’s workers ahead of the anti-inflationary march planned by the Punjab. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad in March.

Don’t let (Prime Minister) Imran Khan get away with being caught red-handed stealing money thanks to the party’s foreign funding. His so-called honest image has been completely shattered and he should be on display in front of the nation, Nawaz told a party meeting, attended by his central and Punjabic leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, to Model. Town here Thursday by video link.

A participant told Dawn on Friday that Nawaz was very adamant about the ECP’s findings on Pakistan’s foreign funding Tehreek-i-Insafs, ordering PML-N leaders not to let this matter die until the end. ‘until it reaches its logical end. Don’t let the National Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Senate run smoothly, and aggressively shake up this case in which Imran Khan’s true face has been exposed, Sharif said.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been in the UK since November 2019 for medical treatment, asked attendees to expose Prime Minister Imrans’ alleged theft on all forums. We do not have to allow elected officials an easy escape on this subject, he argued.

The party insider said a court approach to the matter was also under discussion, but no decision had been made. The party will first see what action the ECP takes, he said.

Nawaz Sharif also called on the party leadership to prepare for a decisive anti-inflationary march on Islamabad proposed by the PDM in March. To this end, the former prime minister said workers’ conventions should be held at the district and division levels and also that the party reorganization should be completed at the district level at the earliest, the insider said. .

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also announced his party’s long march on Islamabad against the PTI government on February 27.

In a statement, the PML-N said its leaders had considered the report of the ECP review panel against the PTI and its chairman (Imran Khan) in an illegal foreign funding case pending an act of charge for seven years.

Imrans party leaders took illicit funds for the PTI, extorted huge sums of money from foreigners and foreign companies in violation of the law, and deliberately withheld their bank accounts, sources of money. money and their accounts at the ECP. Imran Khan submitted incorrect certificates regarding party accounts to the ECP. Prior to this report, the independent auditors report was also submitted to the Election Commission in which evidence of illegal funding of Rs 2.2 billion was revealed.

The meeting said that the bank accounts of the four employees of the PTI Central Secretariat and the money that went into them, including the embezzlement, were hidden and many other important facts were still hidden, which was a requirement. fundamental law.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that since Imran Khan could not claim to be honest and trustworthy after being caught red-handed in the foreign funding affair, he should resign immediately.

Imran Niazi cannot serve as both Prime Minister and Chairman of the PTI after it is established that he is involved in a false statement, deliberate concealment (of party funds), false statement and a fraud, the opposition leader told the National Assembly.

Posted in Dawn, January 8, 2022

Posted in Dawn, January 8, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1668220

