Unvaccinated elderly people are more at risk when infected with omicron: doctor





SAKARYA. KAZINFORM The elderly and unvaccinated are still at risk if infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, a Turkish doctor warned Thursday. According to our initial observations, people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus tend to have milder symptoms, but the elderly population and the unvaccinated are still at risk, said Oguz Karabay, dean of the medical school of the ‘Sakarya University, Anadolu Agency reports. Karabay said the omicron variant was spreading faster and would further increase the number of patients. Despite the vaccine, it can cause disease. But current vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness and death, he said. While noting that omicron is expected to become the dominant variant soon, he said it is not expected to cause more deaths. He advised people to continue to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands regularly, to wear a mask, and to get vaccines and boosters. Emphasizing the importance of vaccine administration, he praised the COVID-19 vaccine from Turkiye, Turkovac. He said Turkovac does not have serious side effects and is helping Turkiye reduce its vaccine imports. Turkovac was approved for emergency use through Turkiye at the end of December 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to make it available globally, saying it will be used for the benefit of all mankind. Turkiye has administered more than 132.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a vaccination campaign in January 2021. Since December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 5.47 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 300 million cases reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inform.kz/en/elderly-unvaccinated-people-more-at-risk-when-infected-by-omicron-doctor_a3882137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

